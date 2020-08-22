The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Teases Insane Amount of Explosions and Effects

✖

The Suicide Squad had its DC FanDome panel earlier today and fans got their first look at all of the film's major characters. In addition to the star-studded cast, the movie's panel also featured a question from an unexpected guest: Jake from State Farm. The insurance company's frontman asked director James Gunn, "Setting aside the massive amounts of damage that you must have had the squad rack up in that one scene, can you confirm the number of crashes and explosions?"

"I cannot confirm the exact amount of explosions and crashes, but I will say that we have about as many explosions and crashes in this film as in any film ever," Gunn revealed. "In fact, the guy who did all of our special effects on this film, Dan Sudick, who has done almost all of the Marvel movies, great movies, says there are more effects in this film than all of those movies he's done combined. So we have a huge special effect explosion extravaganza for you guys."

COMBINED?! Wow, that certainly has us intrigued!

DC FanDome's Hall of Heroes kicked off today with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. In addition to The Suicide Squad, The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet.

The Suicide Squad cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Nathan Fillion as Tok, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

