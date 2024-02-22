Superman: Legacy May Have Revealed the Man of Steel's Logo in James Gunn's DC Universe

The logo spotted for Superman: Legacy is very similar to the one Superman wore in DC's Kingdom Come.

A behind-the-scenes image may have revealed what Superman's new logo will look like in Superman: Legacy. The upcoming film from James Gunn will officially kick off the new DC Universe, as DC Studios co-CEOs Gunn and Peter Safran reboot DC's shared universe on the big and small screen. David Corenswet is portraying the Man of Steel in Superman: Legacy, and the topic of Supe's costume is always one up for debate amongst fans. We've seen versions of the Superman costume with and without tights, and logos that slightly vary depending on the project. However, an image from one of the Superman: Legacy actors reveals how the Man of Steel's logo possibly comes from a fan-favorite Superman story.

Isabela Merced plays Hawkgirl in Superman: Legacy, which held a table read earlier this week. She took a photo of her casting chair with "Hawkgirl" on it and shared it on Instagram, and the chair also contains the iconic Superman "S" symbol. Eagle-eyed Superman fans immediately recognized that the House of El symbol is very similar to the one worn by Superman in Mark Waid and Alex Ross's Kingdom Come from 1996.

The 'SUPERMAN: LEGACY' logo shown at the table read is very similar to the one from 'Kingdom Come'



(via: @isabelamerced | IG) pic.twitter.com/Ovarbuu77H — Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) February 22, 2024

CW boss blames Superman: Legacy for Superman & Lois cancellation

The fourth season of Superman & Lois will be its last, with CW announcing the series cancellation last year. For fans of the series, the cancellation felt like a little bit of a surprise given that Superman & Lois was a popular series for the network. Recently, network president Brad Schwartz revealed the real reason the series is coming to an end: James Gunn's upcoming film Superman: Legacy.

According to Schwartz, the decision to end Superman & Lois came down from Warner Bros. because they didn't want a competing Superman product — and with the upcoming Superman: Legacy, there would be.

"They don't want a competing Superman product in the marketplace," Schwartz said (via The Wrap).

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn had previously indicated back in early 2023 when Superman: Legacy was first announced that Superman & Lois was likely to continue for a bit, even with changes happening at The CW as well as the initial development slate for DC Studios.

"It's a show everybody likes, so it's going to keep going for a little bit," Gunn said.

James Gunn confirms two Peacemaker actors aren't in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn recently shared a photo of himself with Peacemaker stars Jennifer Holland and Freddie Stroma, after he was "showing them around" the sets of Superman: Legacy. Gunn confirmed within his post that neither Holland nor Stroma will be making an appearance in Superman: Legacy, either as their Peacemaker characters of Emilia Harcourt and Vigilante, or as anyone new. In a subsequent comment on Threads, Gunn joked he "wouldn't rule out" putting either actor in a random crowd shot of the film.