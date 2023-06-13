James Gunn Reveals "The Worst" Thing About Leading DC Studios

DC Studios is getting ready to change things up in a big way with their upcoming film The Flash, which is set to reboot the current universe to make way for James Gunn and Peter Safran's universe. Gunn and Safran have been the co-CEOs of DC Studios since last November, and they have already revealed a massive slate of projects that are supposed to change the course of the DC Universe. There are a lot of things to love about the work that Gunn and Safran have been putting in, but there isn't much to show for it as yet due to their projects not releasing until next year. But it seems that Gunn has already found a part of his job that he doesn't like very much. During a recent appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, Gunn revealed the one thing he doesn't like about being the co-CEO of DC Studios.

"I think that the worst thing about being a studio person is that I never really considered the number of people we were going to need to say no to. 'No, we're not picking up your show, or no, we're not going to, you know, whatever.' It's the freaking worst, and it's not a big part of my job, but it's the worst," Gunn said on the podcast. "You know, because it's always been much more about me. As a director, I've always had to hire people, and I feel like I've said yes to a lot of people. I guess I have to say no because people audition and don't get the gig. And I guess I just always focus more on the yeses than on the noes, and I feel the noes more in my gut now. But I say no every day, and I feel good about it."

James Gunn and Peter Safran on the Future of the DCU

Gunn and Safran recently began their jobs as Co-CEO's of DC Studios late last year and it's pretty safe to say that the future of DC is looking better than it did before. When the Gunn and Safran were announced by the new Warner Bros. Discovery boss David Zaslav, the duo released a statement on their excitement for the prestigious job.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran added in a joint statement. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

