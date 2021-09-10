James Wan's Malignant Gets Release Date and Teaser Art

✖

Filmmaker James Wan has been preparing for his return to the horror genre with his new original film, Malignant. Originally scheduled for August of last year the movie was pulled from WB's release calendar last year and had yet to set a new release date, until now! Wan took to Instagram to confirm the film's new release date which is now set for September 10th where it's currently scheduled to open against Screen Gems' reboot of the Resident Evil film franchise from director Johannes Roberts. The director also revealed the first teaser art for the movie with a little bit of fuel for the hype train for good measure.

"MALIGNANT comes out September 10th," Wan wrote. "I finally wrapped it last week. This was supposed to be my 'little horror thriller' I do between the big ones, but the pandemic pushed it as long the big ones. I’m super excited for this film. I don’t even know how to describe it. I wanted to do something original and genre-bending, and different to my other work, but still in the spirit of the horror-thrillers I grew up with. More to come."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Wan (@creepypuppet)

It was previously revealed by the Motion Picture Association of America that Malignant will be rated R "for strong horror violence and gruesome images," as well as language. The film will star Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ingrid Bisu and McKenna Grace. Bisu co-wrote and executive produced the film with Wan, and other producers include Wan's Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear.

"There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… all I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller," Wan said of the project last year. "An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets.”

"I think it’s really going to be something that audiences are pretty wowed by because it’s a real passion project for him," Wallis previously said. "So, I’m very excited. Yeah, let’s see! That’s what good art and good cinema is. You kind of throw it out there, and then you don’t know how people are going to react. That’s the exciting thing, you know."

Look for Malignant to be released on September 10th, it will be released in theaters and on HBO Max on the same date.