James Wan's Malignant Gets Official Rating

✖

Thanks to his work on franchises like The Conjuring and Aquaman, James Wan has become a major director to watch in the genre movie landscape. Wan's next film, a mysterious horror film called Malignant, is expected to be released by Warner Bros. sometime in 2021, after previously having its release date delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it's still unknown exactly when the film will make its debut, we have gotten one new update -- its official rating from the MPAA. On Wednesday, the organization confirmed via their latest bulletin that Malignant will be rated R "for strong horror violence and gruesome images", as well as language.

While plot details surrounding Malignant remain a mystery, Wan previously hinted that the film will be an example of him going back to his roots as an indie filmmaker.

"There’s been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is… all I’ll say is, I’m super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller," Wan said of the project in 2019. "An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets.”

Malignant will star Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jake Abel, Jacqueline McKenzie, Ingrid Bisu and McKenna Grace. Bisu co-wrote and executive produced the film with Wan, and other producers include Wan's Atomic Monster partner Michael Clear.

"Oh yes! Oh my god. I mean, I think we have something very special," Wallis revealed in an interview last year. "I think it’s genre-bending. I think it’s so brave. It’s so original. I just haven’t read anything like it. And you know, again, I’m at a place in my life and my career where it’s time to be brave. It’s time to push. And James Wan, we worked together on Annabelle, which was the first time I ever came to America. And then, he watched The Loudest Voice, and he said he loved my work. So, he was like, 'I wrote this part for you, Annabelle. Let’s collaborate.' I think I’ve found in him such a wonderful collaborator, and I know that we will continue working together for years to come. He’s kind, and he’s so good at what he does."

"And I think it’s really going to be something that audiences are pretty wowed by because it’s a real passion project for him," Wallis continued. "So, I’m very excited. Yeah, let’s see! That’s what good art and good cinema is. You kind of throw it out there, and then you don’t know how people are going to react. That’s the exciting thing, you know."

Are you excited to see James Wan's Malignant? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!