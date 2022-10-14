Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Halloween Ends Trailer Date

Jamie Lee Curtis is teasing Halloween in July. The actress, who reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the final time in Halloween Ends, has revealed when fans will get their first look at the conclusion to director David Gordon Green's rebooted Halloween trilogy. The scream queen announced on Twitter that Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are scaring up the Halloween Ends trailer on Wednesday, July 20. The first footage teasing Laurie Strode's final showdown with Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) will drop online before playing in theaters attached to director Jordan Peele's Nope, opening July 22 from Universal.

On Wednesday, Curtis tweeted a jack-o-lantern emoji and the date "7/20." See the tweet below.

The follow-up to John Carpenter's original Halloween (1978) and Green's 40-years-later sequels Halloween (2018) and Halloween Kills (2021), Halloween Ends marks Curtis' seventh and final time playing Laurie Strode. (1981's Halloween II, 1998's Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, and 2002's Halloween: Resurrection — where Laurie died at the hands of Michael Myers — are no longer considered canon.)

"This Halloween, we will experience Laurie's last stand. It's gonna f— you up," Curtis teased when presenting the first Halloween Ends footage on stage at CinemaCon in April. Calling her role as the Halloween franchise's original "final girl" the "ride of my life," Curtis said that after more than 40 years, "I had no idea ... that this character would become the most important relationship of my entire career and professional life."

"I'm grateful because Laurie Strode is the OG final girl. She's the one that term apparently was created for," Curtis continued. "The one that won't be stopped, won't be killed, will face the monsters when others run, and over the years, that has taken on obviously new dimensions."

An exclusive teaser screened for ComicBook and other press at CinemaCon consisted of classic and new footage, showing a murder montage of Michael Myers' victims on Halloween night 1978 and 40 years later on Halloween 2018. Previewing the cat and mouse game that turns into a knock-down, drag-out fight to the death between Laurie and Michael, the CinemaCon teaser ended with the words: "Every scream, every scare, every slash has led to this."

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Kyle Richards, Michael O'Leary, Omar Dorsey, and James Jude Courtney as Michael Myers, Halloween Ends opens in theaters on October 14.