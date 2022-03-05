Halloween Ends: Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Final Film as Laurie Strode “Deeply Emotional”

Halloween ends for Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Ends. The third and final chapter of director David Gordon Green’s Halloween sequel trilogy is the last time Curtis will play Laurie Strode, the “final girl” of John Carpenter’s 1978 original Halloween. After wrapping filming on the finale last month, Curtis says in a new interview it was “hard to say goodbye” to her cast and crew from 2018’s 40-years-later sequel Halloween. Before Halloween ends on October 14, Curtis says the end of Laurie Strode’s story will be “deeply emotional” as she confronts the boogeyman one last time: Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney and Nick Castle).

“The last thing I ever thought I would do is another Halloween movie five years ago,” Curtis told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) “And then now I’ve made three of them. They have been incredibly well-received. People love them. This last movie is very emotional, deeply emotional.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Asked if she was crying on set, Curtis said, “Of course! I’m a sobber. I said goodbye to a crew of people who have been so generous to me, who were so warm and loving to me. Because Laurie Strode had the ‘S’ kicked out of her — she emotionally had so much going on, this sweet girl — and they were always there. It was hard to say goodbye to them.”

Curtis starred opposite Judy Greer as Laurie’s daughter, Karen, and Andi Matichak as her granddaughter Allyson. After suffering a personal loss in part two, last year’s Halloween Kills, Laurie is on the hunt to finish Michael’s 40-year reign of terror in Halloween Ends.

“A bittersweet END for me on the Halloween movies. I’ve made great friends and have collaborated with wonderful artists on these three movies and today my part in the film has been completed and with it the END for me of this trilogy,” the Laurie Strode actor wrote in an Instagram post published in February. “It’s all because of the fans who have always supported me and more importantly, Laurie.”

Shouting out her “Strode Strong women” played by Greer and Matichak, Curtis continued, “I love this crew and cast and I will miss you all. We can’t wait for the fans to see the movie.”

The saga of Michael Myers and Laurie Strode comes to an end when Halloween Ends on October 14.