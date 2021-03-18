Zack Snyder's Justice League: Jared Leto Reacts to "We Live in a Society" Meme

✖

The full trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League dropped on Sunday, giving fans of Zack Snyder's long-fabled "Snyder Cut" their best look yet at the filmmaker's complete vision for the project, but it also had a huge surprise for fans of The Joker. Near the end of the trailer, Jared Leto appears as The Joker and if that wasn't enough to send fans into a delighted frenzy, the line he uttered in the trailer was: "We live in a society." Now, Leto himself is reacting to the moment with his own post to social media.

On Twitter, Leto shared the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League and wrote only one line himself: "We live in a society." Check it out below.

We live in a society https://t.co/3OaJxZlfOy — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 14, 2021

Fans were thrilled to hear the line used in the trailer and social media lit up with fans reacting to the moment, but what's really interesting about Leto's utterance of the line in the film is the line's history. The line has been a meme online for years, generally used by those who do not fit into said society to point out its perceived failings. It's also a phrase that has frequently been attributed or associated with The Joker, but until the Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer has never actually been said on film by the character, though there was a fan push to have Joaquin Phoenix's take on the character utter the line in 2019's Joker.

Now, thanks to Snyder, the line has officially made the leap from meme to screen and it will be interesting to see just how Leto's The Joker fits into things when the film debuts on HBO Max next month. Leto didn't reveal any details in a recent conversation with Variety but did praise Snyder and the experience working with him.

"I've been sworn to secrecy, but he's an incredible filmmaker and I love his work," Leto said. "It was cool to have the opportunity to collaborate with him. He's got a crazy, infectious energy. I love his passion and commitment to what he does. Those are some of the reasons why fans have responded so passionately and deeply to him and his mission, because he's true to his word and really is intent on creating something special that he believes in."

Zack Snyder's Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18th.

What do you think about Leto's Joker saying "we live in a society"? Let us know in the comments.