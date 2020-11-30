Horror Producer Jason Blum Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

Horror producer Jason Blum has tested positive for COVID-19. Luckily, it seems like he and the family have very mild symptoms, but it’s still a nerve-wracking situation for sure. He told fans not to worry about it on Twitter and many are pouring in to offer their support. The coronavirus pandemic has been on the rise again in North America shortly before the holiday season began. This has presented challenges all across entertainment as people continue to adapt. Sporting events have been postponed or canceled entirely. Multiple productions have seen themselves have to pause because of positive tests. (Everyone remembers how The Batman had to pump the breaks when Robert Pattinson and others tested positive.) So, all Blum and the other decision-makers at the studios can do is wait.

In a previous interview with Inverse, the Blumhouse producer gave his speculation on how the virus would change the entertainment business.

Tested positive. It’s Coronamania at my house. Symptoms mild so far but will keep ya’ll posted. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 30, 2020

“When this is over, I think everybody is gonna follow the deal that Universal has. I think the future of theatrically released movies is that they’ll play in theaters for a shorter time, they’ll be many more of them, and then they’ll be a two or three-month premium rental window where you’re paying $20 for the movie,” he explained. “Then it’ll movie to pay-TV and the traditional rental window, which is four or five bucks.”

He also had to reassure fans that Halloween Kills would release next year. It was supposed to get its grand day in theaters this fall, but that wasn’t in the cards. John Carpenter and director David Gordon Green had a response for the people worried.

“We write this heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected. Over the past few weeks, our film family has looked at the forecast of theatrical exhibition with obvious concern....If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year."

Photo Credit: El Pics/Getty Images