Blumhouse Boss Confirms Halloween Kills Will Release in October 2021 No Matter What

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many movies have been pushed back. Two films that were moved an entire year were Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. The former was supposed to be released this week and the latter next year, but they were moved to 2021 and 2022, respectively. While some movies keep getting pushed back further, producer Jason Blum recently told Forbes that fans will be seeing Halloween Kills next spooky season, no matter what.

"No," Blum laughed when asked if Halloween Kills might get moved to 2022. "If this is still going on next Halloween? No, we're not holding it. Halloween Kills is coming out next October come hell or high water, vaccine or no vaccine. It is coming out."

Blum didn't touch on whether or not they would release Halloween Kills to streaming right away, but we're hoping that option will remain on the table if things are as bad next year as they are now.

Director David Gordon Green and franchise co-creator John Carpenter penned an announcement letter earlier this year when the initial delay was announced, writing: "We write this heartbroken over the fact that the delay of our film is even a discussion, but if there's one thing that a career in the film industry has prepared us for, it is the unexpected. Over the past few weeks, our film family has looked at the forecast of theatrical exhibition with obvious concern....If we release it in October of this year as planned, we have to face the reality that the film would be consumed in a compromised theatrical experience. After weighing our options, we have chosen to push the film's theatrical release by one year."

Earlier this year, Blum promised Halloween Kills won't be half of one story. “I worried about it until I saw it,” Blum told io9. “And David worried about it. That it would feel like, remember Lord of the Rings? Like you weren’t getting [the full story]? It doesn’t feel like that at all. [Halloween Kills] feels like a complete movie. There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had.”

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.