Freaky Producer Confirms Film's VOD Release Date

With Blumhouse's latest horror film Freaky coming to select theaters this week, some fans might find it difficult to find an open theater due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic, but the wait won't be too long to be able to enjoy the film from the comfort of your own home, as producer Jason Blum confirmed that the film will land on Premium VOD 17 days after the film hits theaters. These calculations likely mean that we can expect to enjoy Freaky on Monday, November 30th, 17 days after its November 13th release, though it could possibly be on Tuesday, December 1st, as films typically hit streaming services on Tuesdays.

The information was revealed by Blum on Twitter when a fan asked him when Freaky would hit VOD, as he confirmed "17 days," though the producer has since deleted the tweet. Other fans were quick to point out that the film was exclusively available for theatrical distribution for 17 days, due to an agreement between Universal Pictures and AMC Theatres.

The new film is described, "17-year-old Millie Kessler (Kathryn Newton) is just trying to survive the bloodthirsty halls of Blissfield High and the cruelty of the popular crowd. But when she becomes the newest target of The Butcher (Vince Vaughn), her town’s infamous serial killer, her senior year becomes the least of her worries. When The Butcher’s mystical ancient dagger causes him and Millie to wake up in each other’s bodies, Millie learns that she has just 24 hours to get her body back before the switch becomes permanent and she’s trapped in the form of a middle-aged maniac forever. The only problem is she now looks like a towering psychopath who’s the target of a city-wide manhunt while The Butcher looks like her and has brought his appetite for carnage to Homecoming. With some help from her friends—ultra-woke Nyla (Celeste O’Connor), ultra-fabulous Joshua (Misha Osherovich) and her crush Booker (Uriah Shelton)—Millie races against the clock to reverse the curse while The Butcher discovers that having a female teen body is the perfect cover for a little Homecoming killing spree. The film also stars Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Dana Drori."

This year in movies has been like no other, as the pandemic caused movie theaters to shutter their doors this past March and virtually all films from major studios, with the exception of Christopher Nolan's Tenet, delaying their releases. Interestingly, two of the only films to hit theaters before the pandemic were Blumhouse's The Invisible Man and The Hunt, both of which debuted in the weeks before the closures. Out of necessity, these films premiered only weeks later on PVOD, allowing audiences to safely enjoy these adventures.

With confirmed COVID-19 cases on the rise, we won't be surprised if theaters once again close their doors, preventing more audiences from seeing Freaky on the big screen.

Stay tuned for details on Freaky before it hits theaters on November 13th.

