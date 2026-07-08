Jason David Frank’s Legend of the White Dragon Reveals Epic New Trailer (And Here’s Where You Can Watch It)

Power Rangers legend Jason David Frank was one of the franchise’s biggest advocates before his tragic passing, but he was also excited to share an original project with fans titled Legend of the White Dragon. Unfortunately, Frank passed before the film was released, but courtesy of Well Go USA Entertainment and Bat in the Sun, and not only do we have a new trailer, but we also have all the details on where to watch the movie and what exclusives you can pick up when you do.

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The trailer reveals several pieces of new footage from Legend of the White Dragon, including more of the big throwdown between the White Dragon and Dragon Prime, as well as looks at the big bad behind everything that’s happened to Reed and the city. In addition to the trailer, it was revealed where you can find Legend of the White Dragon on a big screen near you when it hits theaters on August 28th, which also happens to be Power Rangers Day. You can watch the full trailer in the video below.

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Where Can You Watch Legend of the White Dragon and Find Exclusives

Legend of the White Dragon will be airing in theaters around the country, including New York, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Dallas, Indianapolis, Nashville, Tulsa, Washington, Sacramento, Phoenix, and more. It also looks to have a multi-day run, with the showings starting at 7:15 PM on August 28th. As for theaters, it will be shown in AMC and Regal theaters, as well as Century theaters, and you can find the theater closest to you right here.

If you do decide to head out and watch the film on Power Rangers Day, there will be a special event tied to that in Regal Theaters. The Regal Power Rangers Day fan event will take place on Friday, August 28th, and those who check out the screening will have a chance to watch the movie with some extra incentives thrown in.

Calling all Ranger fans. ⚡ Suit up and celebrate #PowerRangersDay with us.



Experience #LegendOfTheWhiteDragon on the big screen at an exclusive @RegalMovies Fan Event on August 28.



🎟️ Get tickets now: https://t.co/3LcDZUjM5k pic.twitter.com/UHjOsVT9To — Well Go USA Entertainment (@wellgousa) July 7, 2026

The Power Rangers Day Regal Exclusive Fan Event will feature a special video introduction by Jenna Rae Frank, and those who buy a ticket will also receive an impressive and free collector’s print. There’s also a new poster for the film, which you can check out in the image above.

The film follows Erik Reed (Frank), who is also known as the powerful hero, the White Dragon, though he’s been a fugitive for years after taking the fall and blame for a mysterious and destructive event. After years on the run, it’s finally time to clear his name and protect those he loves, and to do that, he must return to the city where it all started. That will bring him face to face with the mysterious and deadly Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke), and it will be a fight for everything Reed holds dear.

Legend of the White Dragon will hit theaters on August 28, 2026.

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