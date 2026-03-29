Power Rangers Legend’s Final Film Gets Long Awaited Release Date

Power Rangers fans have been waiting for updates on several upcoming projects, including the live-action reboot, the in-development Paramount film, and the unreleased Ninja Kidz fan film, but there’s also been a Power Rangers-adjacent project that fans have been waiting for even longer. That project is the final project from a late Power Rangers Legend, and after a lengthy wait, we finally know when and how it will be released.

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The late Jason David Frank was always one of the biggest ambassadors for Power Rangers, but he was also hard at work on his own project with Bat in the Sun, which was titled Legend of the White Dragon. Fans have been waiting to learn when the film would finally be released, and now that the film will be hitting select theaters on August 28, 2026, meaning that fans can finally watch Frank’s passion project hit the big screen.

What Is Legend of the White Dragon?

Legend of the White Dragon was clearly a passion project for Frank, who wanted to mix together classic Power Rangers concepts with a much more adult and mature story and tone. The film follows the story of Erik Reed, who is also the powerful hero known as the White Dragon, but the former hero has been on the run for years after a mysterious event made him a fugitive. To finally clear his name and protect those he loves, he has to return to the city he used to protect, and that will bring him into an inevitable collision with the mysterious Dragon Prime (Aaron Schoenke).

The film also features a number of fan favorites from the Power Rangers franchise, including Jason Faunt (Time Force), Ciara Hanna (Megaforce), and Cerina Vincent (Lost Galaxy), as well as Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum), King Bach (Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live), David Ramsey (Arrow), Michael Madsen (Kill Bill), Rachele Brooke Smith (In Other Words), Kevin Porter (Dante’s Hotel), Mayling Ng (The Suicide Squad), and Jenna Rae Frank, who is the daughter of the late Power Rangers legend.

Legend of the White Dragon’s trailer boasted some impressive visuals, but what seemed to mean the most to Frank was exploring a more complex character in Reed. In a previous discussion with ComicBook, Frank spoke about how he hoped fans would relate to Reed due to the realities of what so many go through every day, regardless of generation.

“The audience, I think, is going to really relate to Erik Reed because he’s completely different, and opposite from Tommy Oliver,” Frank said. “And I think if they can imagine what my… It has no relation at all, but I’m saying, as far as my audience, it’s a deeper, older, I wouldn’t say version of Tommy Oliver at all. It’s a completely different character. But what they’re going to see is Jason David Frank in a more mature role, meaning that he’s… I can finally express on television, that’s not for kids, nothing that’s PG-13.”

“For example. I don’t think our older characters could ever relate or express themselves as a regular teenager would nowadays. A lot of teens or kids deal with depression, especially during this quarantine stuff. No one really thinks about the depression aspect of it. So I feel that they can relate to more realistic life, meaning that we all have problems that we deal with. You’re going to see that in Erik Reed,” Frank said. “We all have regrets that we got to deal with. Believe it or not, everyone’s life is a little complex, that maybe only you can understand.”

Legend of the White Dragon will hit theaters on August 28, 2026.

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