Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista’s New Action Comedy Adds Star Wars, Spider-Man Stars

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista previously worked together on See and Dune, and the duo has previously said they wanted to make “a Lethal Weapon-type buddy cop movie” together. Momoa appeared on The Late Late Show in 2021, and revealed they were working on putting the whole thing together. Now, the time has finally come! The Wrecking Crew is currently in the works from Amazon MGM Studios and Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto with Momoa and Bautista set to star. This week, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that more exciting names have been added to the cast.

In addition to Momoa and Bautista, The Wrecking Crew has added Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett) and Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: No Way Home). The cast also includes Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Miyavi (Kong: Skull Island), Stephen Root (Barry), and Claes Bang (The Northman). The script was written by Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project). The film is expected to go into production in New Zealand in October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film “follows two half-brothers – one a loose cannon cop (Momoa) and the other a disciplined Navy SEAL (Bautista). After 20-odd years of bad blood, they must work together to unravel the conspiracy behind their father’s murder in Hawaii.”

According to the report, Morrison is set to play the governor of Hawaii while Batalon is “a street-savvy, foul-mouthed private investigator who knew the brothers’ father.”

When Will Blue Beetle Return to the DCU?

Blue Beetle (2023)

During an appearance on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast last year, DC Studios head James Gunn referred to Jaime Reyes as the “first hero” in the new DC Universe, teasing that Xolo Maridueña will reprise his role in future projects.

“I mean the first DCU character for sure is Blue Beetle and the first DCU movie is Superman,” Gunn said at the time.

While chatting with ComicBook.com, Soto addressed the confirmation that Maridueña will return as Blue Beetle.

“It was very reassuring to know that it’s not just the character of Blue Beetle, it’s Xolo being Blue Beetle,” Soto explained. “Which means that what we have learned up to this point about his background and his family are part of Jaime Reyes’ character. And that is a beautiful thing to see because it’s a vote of confidence that what we did, the impact that it did and how it was shown, Whatever they end up doing in the bigger scheme of the DCU, you can always go back to Blue Beetle to know what are the foundations of Jaime Reyes.”

Stay tuned for more updates about The Wrecking Crew.