It's not big news to anyone that's aware of its existence that the 2011 reboot of Conan the Barbarian didn't kickstart a new film franchise like the producers thought it might. Arriving right around the time that 3D movies were reaching their peak, and reboots of comic book properties were falling from the sky due to the success of Iron Man and The Dark Knight, the film marked one of the first big screen outings for Jason Momoa. At the time the actor was just a heartthrob from Baywatch: Hawaii, making his way into the movies in a role previously only played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, but even Momoa will tell you the movie stunk. No really.

Speaking in a new interview with British GQ, Momoa was very open about his film career and the changing landscape of movies that are being made in Hollywood. He also got candid about his time playing the Robert E. Howard creation, revealing that while he had a great time making the movie interference in the edit made it what it was. "I've been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it's out of your hands," Momoa told the outlet. "Conan [the Barbarian] was one of them. It's one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit."

Directed by Marcus Nispel, the Conan revival also starred Stephen Lang, Rose McGowan, Ron Perlman, and featured Morgan Freeman as its narrator. Produced on a reported budget of $90 million, the Millennium Films production grossed just $63 million at the global box office. Luckily for Jason, things got better after Conan. The same year that the film was releaesd he would make his debut onGame of Thrones, setting the stage for getting cast as Aquaman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, which of course has lead to his ongoing appearances in the DCEU.

Attempts have ben made in the years since to revive Conan again, either with a legacyquel featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger in the role once again or with yet another reboot, but none have come to fruition. Momoa can next be seen on Netflix in the upcoming movie Slumberland, and will reprise his part of Arthur Curry once again in 2023's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ahead of making his first appearance in The Fast Saga as the primary villain of Fast X.

(Cover Photo by Pedro Fiúza/NurPhoto via Getty Images)