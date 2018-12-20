Video of Aquaman's Jason Momoa Passing Out Water on Airplane Goes Viral

Jason Momoa is certainly living his best life right now. In addition to having two top-tier blockbuster movie franchise sequels on deck for 2023 (Fast X and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom), Momoa keeping the social media algorithms churning with his off-screen activities. The latest slice-of-life moment from Jason Momoa sees the actor going viral for taking up steward duties aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight traveling from LA to Hawaii. Hawaii is, of course, the place where Jason Momoa was born (Honolulu) and the actor has been a proud native son of the island region and its culture, all throughout his career.

So, what better way to continue to honor Hawaii than by welcoming people to it with some top-tier celebrity service? Right?

As you can see above, Momoa donned a Hawaiian Lei and a pretty flower in his ear and commenced to handling the beverage cart on the plane, handing out waters to all the thirsty passengers. It's hard to imagine that the effort helped: after all, how many of those passengers ended up thirsting MORE for Momoa than they had been thirsty in the first place?

Jason Momoa's life seems to be an alternating series of hits and rockstar bounce-backs this year. He began 2022 with the sobering announcement that he was splitting form longtime wife Lisa Bonnet, which became a much more muddled "will they, won't they" matter for a bit. By spring, Momoa was seen in the company of actresses like Kate Beckinsale and dating rumors were swirling – the latest being a summertime fling rumor with Hobbs & Shaw actress Eiza González.

While his love life seems to be getting back on its feet, Momoa has also dodged some near-tragedy recently, when a motorcyclist collided with his car, but both men walked away unscathed. He continues to get work, like following up his Apple TV+ series See with a new upcoming series for Apple, Chief of War. And while Warner Bros. undergoes some drastic reshuffling of content and intent after its big merger with Discovery, Momoa has remained safe as one of the tentpole stars of the DC Films franchise, thanks to the billion-dollar success of his Aquaman movie. Now Momoa's poised to both enjoy success and some big financial upswings, as he both wrote and will star in the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

...So yeah, doing things like serving airplane passengers is probably a good way for this bonafide rockstar to stay humble.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be in theaters on March 17, 2023.