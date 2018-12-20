Jason Momoa Calls Young Aquaman Fan Battling Cancer

✖

These are the moments where the power of superheroes on the big screen feels the most real. Aquaman and Justice League star Jason Momoa took to Instagram to post the heart-warming tale of his encounter with a young fan going through chemotherapy for cancer. Danny Sheehan previously made headlines after a video of him receiving an Aquaman action figure went viral, which was brought to Momoa's attention, who posted a video of him FaceTiming with Sheehan and speaking with him. The young fan's enthusiasm is palpable and the first words out of his mouth are "Hi Aquaman!" You can watch the video below.

"I just wanted to say thank you to the community, friends and family on Instagram for reaching out and showing me this beautiful boy Danny who is going through chemo and has cancer," Momoa wrote in his post. "I saw his video online that made me want to get in touch and FaceTime him and spend some time talking to him. If you would like to help out and read more about his story and his family his go fund me is in my IG story and LINK IN BIO . Hey @wbpictures let’s get Danny a Aquaman Trident ! Aloha J."

Momoa will return as the titular hero for the upcoming sequel to his 2017 solo movie, which will also bring back co-stars Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. Director James Wan will step behind the camera once again, working from a script by the original film's co-writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. In a previous interview with Ellen, Aquaman star Jason Momoa teased the following details about Aquaman 2:

"I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it's the first time where it's all on Earth. It's combining land and sea, kind of like what I'm doing with this [environmental cause]. There's no outside aliens destroying Earth, it's us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I've been working with our previous writer and getting in there, and we've got a locked story, and we're getting into it."

Aquaman 2 is set to arrive on December 16, 2022 release date, a point on the calendar that has it going head-to-head with the frequently delayed Avatar 2. That date just isn't big enough for two highly anticipated sequels to billion dollar movies that begin with the letter A.