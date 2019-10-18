Jason Momoa Says Aquaman Sequel Is Mapped Out

Aquaman becoming a billion-dollar franchise launcher was a major win for DC Entertainment and Warner Bros., and naturally expectations are even higher for the upcoming Aquaman 2. A lot of that pressure will fall on franchise star Jason Momoa, who will not just need to get back in Aquaman shape, and (hopefully) deepen the range of his performance – Momoa will be taking a on a much bigger role in the sequel’s creative process. In fact, in a recent interview Jason Momoa went so far as to admit that the entire idea for the sequel came from his imagination!

As Jason Momoa told Esquire, Aquaman 2 is giving him some much-needed creative freedom in what is otherwise a very long contractual obligation. As the publication notes, “Next year, when Momoa starts filming the Aquaman sequel, he will be able to bring even more of his ideas to the role. He’ll be working more actively with the creative team in the development of the project.”

“I came in with a big pitch,” Momoa said. “I came in with the whole thing mapped out, and they loved it.”

This isn’t the first time that Momoa has been out in the press confirming that the story for Aquaman 2 is ready. At the start of summer, the actor talked to Syfy Wire and dropped the following reveal about the sequel’s story and script:

“I definitely have an opinion,” Momoa said. “Even when we were shooting Aquaman, I have the opening of Aquaman 2 ready. I went in and pitched it to [producer Peter] Safran, and I pitched it to [Warner Bros. chairman] Toby Emmerich. They loved it. It’s awesome…But yeah, I have plans for Aquaman 2.”

He would also later confirm on The Ellen Show:

“I was really, really, really, passionate, to do the second one because it’s the first time where it’s all on Earth. It’s combining land and sea, kind of like what I’m doing with this [environmental cause]. There’s no outside aliens destroying Earth, it’s us. And so I was excited to get back in there, and so I’ve been working with our previous writer, and getting in there, and we’ve got a locked story, and we’re getting into it.”

However, while Momoa has confirmed time-and-again, that he has a heavy hand in shaping Aquaman 2‘s story and script, we still don’t know what kind of story he’s actually come up with. Previous rumors pointed to the sequel introducing The Others, a team of warriors Aquaman once belonged to, who are assigned to guard ancient powerful artifacts of Atlantis.

