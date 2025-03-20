Jason Momoa and Jack Black Reveal How Minecraft Movie Bonded Them for Life

Jason Momoa and Jack Black are bonded for life after filming A Minecraft Movie, they declared in an interview with ComicBook. The two spoke to us together at a press event ahead of the movie’s release on Friday, April 4th. They said candidly that they hit it off on this project and hope to do more projects together — hopefully for many years to come. They were particularly believable in their matching knit cardigans, and it’s easy to imagine this duo bringing their brand of wacky comedy to a lot more projects in the future. When they do, they’ll be able to say it all started with a “man sandwich.”

“Yeah, we’re together for life now,” Momoa said confidently. Black chimed in, “We are! We’re bros for life now,” and Momoa added, “We’ll be doing movies when we’re old… er.” “I hope so,” Black concluded. The two didn’t even need to confer on this, or look over at each other to gauge their reactions.

Momoa is one of the adult leads in this video game adaptation, along with Danielle Brooks. Together with younger stars Sebastian Hansen and Emma Myers, they play ordinary people pulled out of their humdrum lives into “The Overworld,” where they need to play a fantastical version of Minecraft in order to get back through the portal to their homes. Black plays the expert crafter Steve, who helps them understand and navigate this strange new world.

When you stop and think about it, it feels a little surprising that Momoa and Black haven’t worked together like this before. The two have a shared interest in rock ‘n’ roll, which is reflected in their work in major ways. They also both have a history with big family-friendly blockbusters — Black in Kung Fu Panda and Momoa in The Lego Movie.

Fans who want to see the duo together again may have to wait a while. Other than A Minecraft Movie, Black’s only upcoming release is the remake of Anaconda, which is in production now. However, Momoa is committed to the DCU as its new Lobo, and to the big finale of the Fast & Furious franchise, which is expected to begin filming soon. He has five other upcoming projects listed on his IMDb page, but two of those are in post-production, which means his work is finished.

For now, fans can simply look forward to their team-up in A Minecraft Movie. It hits theaters on Friday, April 4th in the U.S.