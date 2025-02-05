Anaconda: Surprising Reboot’s Full Cast Revealed (in a Jack Black Song)

Watch Jack Black introduce the full cast of the new Anaconda through the magic of song. Jack Black is one half of Tenacious D, the musical rock group with Kyle Gass. The actor enjoys singing a catchy tune from time to time, and often finds a way to insert them into the movie projects he appears in. Well, for Sony Pictures’ reboot of Anaconda, Black is putting his musical talents on display by singing the names of the movie’s cast. He’s joined by co-stars Paul Rudd and Selton Mello.

Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton and Steve Zahn’s additions to Anaconda were revealed in January. Newton won an Emmy for her role as Maeve in Westworld, while Zahn earned widespread praise for his roles in The White Lotus and Silo. Currently, Newton can be heard lending her voice talents to Mufasa: The Lion King, with the star also joining the second season of Netflix’s Wednesday. As for Zahn, the actor will appear opposite Glen Powell in Hulu’s upcoming series Chad Powers.

Joining Jack Black and Paul Rudd in Anaconda are Thandiwe Newton, Steve Zahn, Selton Mello, and Daniela Melchior. Mello plays the guitar while Rudd bangs on the bongos. Tom Gormican is directing the Anaconda reboot.

December brought the release date for Anaconda in yet another video featuring Jack Black and Paul Rudd. 1997’s Anaconda isn’t a movie that one would typically think of as a comedy, but that’s how Sony Pictures is reimaging the franchise under director Tom Gormican and the comedy stalwarts Black and Rudd headlining.

Early reports state that the new Anaconda will feature a group of friends dealing with mid-life crises remaking a favorite movie from their youth. They head to the rainforest only to find themselves in a fight for their lives against all manner of horrors, including violent criminals, natural disasters and, of course, giant snakes. There was a previous reboot of Anaconda in the works back in 2020 from Evan Daugherty, who previously wrote Snow White and the Huntsman.

Directed by Tom Gormican and starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, Anaconda slithers into theaters on December 25, 2025.