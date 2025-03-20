Jack Black Sings About Zombies and Crafting on New Minecraft Movie Song

A Minecraft Movie will star Jack Black in the role of Steve, a man that has found himself transported to the Overworld. Black seems to have a key role in the movie, helping to guide and teach the other characters (and the audiences) about how things work. The actor is all over the marketing for the movie, resulting in action figures, and even a new song that will appear on the soundtrack. Warner Bros. has pulled back the curtain on the track, which is titled “I Feel Alive.” The song features several references to the world of Minecraft, while also channeling a lot of rock from the ’80s.

Overall, it’s a pretty solid track! For obvious reasons, “I Feel Alive” is already drawing some comparisons to “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, all similarities are on the surface. “Peaches” was more of a gag song that happened to take off based on the movie’s success. Meanwhile, “I Feel Alive” is clearly a fully developed track designed to take advantage of Jack Black’s multiple talents. Readers can take a listen in the video below.

“I Feel Alive” still has all of the inherent silliness one would expect from a song about Minecraft, but it manages to be catchy, while also conveying the themes of the game and film. The lyrics talk about being able to “move mountains with my mind” and “running from zombies for the rest of our lives.” So far, reception to the track has been pretty positive, with several posters on YouTube sharing their approval. While Minecraft fans are clearly digging the song, the jury is still out on how critics and audiences will feel about the film itself.

A Minecraft Movie is getting pretty close to release, and it will be interesting to see the overall reception to the film. The global popularity of the Minecraft video game could translate to a huge success for Warner Bros., similar to what we saw with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog films. If any adaptation makes sense to generate that kind of money, it’s Minecraft, which is the best-selling video game of all-time. That doesn’t guarantee box office success, but Warner Bros. seems to be pulling out all the stops to build awareness around the movie, and to get fans of the games to give it a chance. Outside of this track, a McDonald’s promotion was announced earlier today, and Minecraft players will be able to get free in-game content for seeing the film.

RELATED: Minecraft Movie Creators Explain Jason Momoa’s Character: “Garrett’s the Noob”

In addition to Jack Black, A Minecraft Movie also stars Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen, Jennifer Coolidge, and Rachel House. The film will release in theaters on April 4th.

How do you feel about Jack Black's new track for A Minecraft Movie? Do you plan on checking out the film when it hits theaters?