Jason Momoa to Star in Helldivers Movie (But the Release Date Might Be Too Late)

Helldivers 2 became lightning in a bottle in the gaming world two years ago when it was released, capturing a loyal player base that continues to stick with the game and its intergalactic warfare to this day. Unlike other video game properties that linger in players’ minds for years before making their way to the big screen, Columbia Pictures was quick to move on capturing that popularity and put a feature film in development based on Helldivers last year, with Fast & Furious director Justin Lin tapped to direct the film.

Now, Sony and Columbia Pictures have revealed two major pieces of news about the Helldivers movie, confirming not only a release date for the movie in 2027 but also revealing that Jason Momoa will star in the upcoming movie. Both of these details reveal two things about the plans for the Helldivers movie, though, even if fans don’t realize it: the first is that they really want to get this right by hiring a gamer, but also, they don’t want to wait too long before audiences can see it.

Helldivers Movie to Star Jason Momoa, But Will It Work?

In addition to confirming that Jason Momoa will star in the Helldivers movie, Columbia Pictures has revealed the film will be released in theaters on November 10, 2027, meaning production on the movie will almost certainly begin soon to make sure it can land on that date. Momoa joining the film is good news for gamers, as the former Aquaman star has long been an outspoken gamer. The upcoming Helldivers film marks his third video game movie, having starred as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison in the billion-dollar A Minecraft Movie and starring as Blanka in the upcoming Street Fighter reboot. Fans will also remember that Momoa was at one time attached to a feature film of Just Cause, a project that fell through.

Momoa’s involvement is one that seems to indicate that the tone for the Helldivers movie is already on the right track. With the games designed around player cooperation, but especially the camaraderie of the team, the action of the battlefield, but also humor, which can be found in the games beyond just one-liners, and is present in the actual mechanics of the games and how players play. Across his Hollywood career, from Aquaman to Fast X to his recent hit The Wrecking Crew, Momoa has juggled all of these things on the big screen, meaning his presence could ground the movie in the exact tone that players are expecting.

There is one big question mark about this news, though, and it’s the release date. November is a time of year that has been kind to epic sci-fi movies and action films before, but the 2027 release date is well over eighteen months away from now. Not only is this a fast turnaround for a big-budget movie, but that’s a stretch of time that is an eternity for video games. By the time Helldivers is released in theaters, the popularity of the title could very well have stagnated in favor of another shooter. That said, the Momoa-starring A Minecraft Movie faced similar skepticism about how long it took for that film to be released, and it became a cultural sensation. Plus, a film lampooning fascism will apparently never not be relevant, so what’s another year and a half?

As noted, Helldivers will be directed by Justin Lin, and produced by PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures, with Lin, Hutch Parker, and Asad Qizilbash producing. Since its release, Helldivers 2 sold more than 12 million units across PS5 and PC in the first four months after its launch in 2024.

