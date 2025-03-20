Jason Momoa Teases His Lobo Look In DC’s Supergirl Movie (Is It Comic Accurate?)

Jason Momoa teases his comics-accurate look as Lobo in the upcoming DC Universe Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. After portraying Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe, Momoa has joined Gunn’s franchise reboot as the bounty hunter. The actor has long been a popular fan cast pick for Lobo, so there’s much excitement to see him bring the character to life. At the forefront of viewers’ minds is how Momoa’s Lobo will appear on-screen, and in an interview with Screen Rant, he said his film version looks “exactly like the character” from the comics. He expressed enthusiasm about taking on the role, as he’s long been a fan of Lobo.

“Well, this is the role I’ve always wanted to play. That’s the comic I loved, so I’m really nervous about it,” Momoa said. “It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It’s pretty big. I don’t want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character, and he’s pretty rough and gruff and … I’ll say the bike’s really cool.”

Momoa was cast in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow back in December 2024. DC Studios co-head James Gunn said he had “no problems whatsoever” concerning Momoa’s history with DC Comics adaptations. The actor was actually actively campaigning for the role from the very beginning, sending Gunn a text reading “f-ing LOBO” after Gunn assumed his current position at DC.

Momoa’s comments about Lobo’s on-screen appearance echo Gunn’s statements from a month ago. During a DC Studios press event, the filmmaker confirmed the DC Universe’s Lobo will have a comics-accurate look, highlighting Momoa’s uncanny resemblance to the character.

Comic book adaptations have come a long way since 2000’s X-Men poking fun at Wolverine’s yellow spandex, but sometimes creative liberties have to be taken. For the most part, filmmakers try to honor the source material, though there are instances when what works on the page won’t always translate very well on-screen. With that in mind, it’s exciting to see Gunn and Peter Safran are planning to stick closely to the comics for Lobo. The character is known for having a very distinct look, and it would be disappointing if that wasn’t carried over his first live-action film appearance. Momoa’s genuine enthusiasm for playing Lobo combined with a comics-accurate cinematic design means fans should be in for a treat when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow arrives next summer.

Though Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is currently in production, it’ll probably be a while before fans get to see Momoa’s Lobo in his full comics-accurate glory. Since the film doesn’t premiere until June 2026, there’s no rush for Warner Bros. to launch a marketing campaign. Gunn is known for sharing set photos on his productions, but the DCU team could decide to keep Lobo hidden to preserve the surprise. Momoa mentioned that he’s only in the film “for a little bit,” so it’ll be interesting to see how much of Lobo is revealed when it comes time to promote the film.