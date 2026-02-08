Jason Momoa’s New DC Character Reportedly Set For Huge Role in the DCU

The new Supergirl movie will introduce one of DC’s most popular antiheroes with Lobo. However, his part in the movie and what it means for the DCU future remains unknown. This is because Lobo was not part of the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book storyline, so he either replaces a character from those comics, is a new addition to the story for the big screen, or is just there for fan service. Based on James Gunn’s last movies, it is likely more than just lip service, and it seems there might be a bigger role for Lobo in Supergirl, even though Jason Momoa has downplayed his character.

This comes from a report from ComicBookMovie about recent test screenings for Supergirl that provided some new details about Lobi in the movie. The report listed several things for fans to take note of, including that it has a much darker tone than Superman, has better cinematography than that movie, and includes a scene that rivals Daredevil’s hallway fight scene. It also reports that Jason Momoa’s Lobo has a “substantial” role that is “crucial for the ending.”

That last bit goes against everything that Jason Momoa has said about his role as Lobo in Supergirl. Momoa said he isn’t in the movie hardly at all, but if his role is “substantial” and plays into the ending, it seems that the limited screentime will be nonetheless extremely important to the story.

What Could Lobo Contribute to the Supergirl Movie?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Jason Momoa previously said that he has no idea what is coming for Lobo after the Supergirl movie. He admitted that Zack Snyder had everything mapped out, but James Gunn is doing things differently, and Momoa has no idea if Lobo will ever be back after Supergirl. He also said that it is up to the audience and their reaction to him as Lobo on whether he will be back. However, he said that his role as Lobo was pretty small in the movie.

What fans need to keep in mind is that actors in the MCU and DCU lie, and they do this because of NDAs that prohibit them from spoiling things for upcoming movies. Momoa could very well not know what’s coming beyond Supergirl, but he also isn’t spilling the beans on what his character has to do with this specific movie. Based on reports from the test screenings, Lobo has a massive role in the story.

One thing to note is that Supergirl is going to be much darker than Superman, but no less optimistic in the end. Anyone who read Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow knows that Supergirl is in a tough spot in her life, but she is there to help a young girl whose life is just as bad, if not worse, than Kara’s. While the comics were about genocide, the movie appears to include human trafficking, and that could play into Lobo’s actions since he is an antihero, but he does have lines even he won’t cross.

This is Supergirl’s story, and she is there to help a young girl find her revenge, but to stop her from crossing a line that she will never come back from. This is also showing Supergirl starting to come to terms with her status in life, at least if the movie plays the same overall themes as the comics. This could leave Lobo there to do some of the dirtier work, because while Supergirl seems willing to kill when needed, the film can’t push her too far in that direction. Lobo could be the perfect person to take on some of that violence for himself, and hopefully set himself up for a future in the DCU.

