Jeff Goldblum Teases Role in Wes Anderson's Next Movie

✖

Jeff Goldblum will soon be reprising his role of Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World Dominion, which will mark the actor's fourth time appearing in the Jurassic franchise. After starring in the original, he went on to lead The Lost World: Jurassic Park and make a cameo appearance in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. In honor of the upcoming movie, ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Goldblum, and he talked about getting to work with Laura Dern and Sam Neill again for the first time in nearly 30 years. In addition to playing Ian multiple times, Goldblum also reprised his role as David Levinson from 1996's Independence Day in 2016's Independence Day: Resurgence. During ComicBook.com's interview, we asked if there are any other Goldblum staples the actor would like to play again, and he ended up teasing his upcoming role in Wes Anderson's new movie, Asteroid City.

"Ooh, good question. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Well, I like being able to work in the series of movies that are a little bit related to each other, even though they're very different, of the great Wes Anderson," Goldblum shared. "He's a genius. I adore him, and in fact, I don't want to give anything away, but I have a little bit of a sprig of a something, maybe kind of tasty, in this next thing that he does. We were in Spain and with an amazing cast, as you can imagine, and had a good time of it."

While not much is known about Asteroid City, the movie is also set to feature Rupert Friend, Margot Robbie, Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Billy Murray, Bryan Cranston, Jeffery Wright, Tilda Swinton, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke, Liev Schreiber, Sophia Lillis, Matt Damon, Fisher Stevens, Jason Schwartzman, Hope Davis, Tony Revolori, and more.

As for Jurassic World Dominion, the movie is set to star in the original Jurassic Park trio as well as Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu. Franchise newcomers include DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, and Dichen Lachman. Joining the Jurassic team for the first time is Emily Carmichael, who has crafted the Jurassic World Dominion screenplay with director Colin Trevorrow. They worked from a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Jurassic World Dominion is hitting theaters on June 10th. Asteroid City is expected to be released sometime this year.