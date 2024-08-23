Jenna Ortega Hopes to Score a Film Sometime in Her Career

Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon this week, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega told the host that she would “love” to be a composer, and that she uses music to connect with people on her movie sets, bringing a synthesizer onto set with her to play music for her co-stars. Appearing in support of a movie scored by film and TV legend Danny Elfman, Ortega was then quizzed on which film scores were her favorites (two of Elfman’s ended up topping the list).

“I would love to be a composer,” Ortega told Fallon. “I love film scores, I love everything about film scores, and composing is so interesting to me.”

“I have a synthesizer, yeah I do. Sometimes I like to bring my synthesizer to set because I feel like music is the best way to get to know somebody. You come on these sets and you see people that you’ve never met, and then you get close to them for two months and you never see them again. So I brought the synthesizer because I wanted to play music for people, or get a feel for what they like and then I can make a playlist and get to know them a little bit better.”

