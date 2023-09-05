Wednesday Star Percy Hynes White Reportedly Written Out of Season 2 After Sexual Assault Allegations

Wednesday star Percy Hynes White is reportedly being written out of Season 2 of the popular Netflix series following sexual assault allegations. According to a report from The Daily Mail, White, who plays Xavier Thorpe in the Addams Family spinoff series, has been written out of the series' sophomore season months after he was accused of assaulting a woman at a party in Toronto. Per the report, a source close to White's family called the allegations "false rumors" and stated that it is "a disgrace" for the actor to be written out of the series.

"For Netflix to drop him from the show is a disgrace," the source told The Daily Mail. "It was just false rumors. It's just not right."

Back in January, an anonymous Twitter user made allegations against White in a since-deleted tweet, accusing the actor of multiple instances of abuse and assault. White denied the accusations.

"Earlier this year, somebody I've never met started a campaign of misinformation about me online," White wrote in a statement in June. "Because of this, my family has been doxxed, and my friends have received death threats. The rumors are false. I can't accept the portrayal of me as someone bigoted, or criminally negligent of people's safety. These are the kind of baseless, harmful claims that can create mistrust toward victims."

Netflix has not yet officially commented.

Season 2 of Wednesday Was Already Leaning Away From its Love Story Aspects

In the first season of Wednesday, White's Xavier was one of the series' main love interests for Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams, but back in June, Ortega explained that for the series' second season, Wednesday would be ditching the love story to lean more into horror and macabre elements.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Ortega revealed. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

She added, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Season 2 of Wednesday Will See Other Changes

It was also previously revealed that Season 2 of Wednesday will see the addition of a new Addams Family member, though it's not clear who that is. Ortega has also revealed that for Season 2, she will be much more "hands-on" in the series' development.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So, I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

The first season of Wednesday is streaming on Netflix.