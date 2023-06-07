Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega Confirms Season 2 Is "Ditching" Love Story for Horror

Developing the Addams Family spinoff Wednesday was a gamble both for Netflix and for star Jenna Ortega, which also meant that the star made some compromises for what she saw for the character and what was in the script, but she recently reiterated that the upcoming Season 2 will align more with what she feels to be more authentic for the figure. Ortega has often expressed her lack of interest in the first season's love triangle, with the actor detailing that Season 2 will be "ditching" the love-story components and it will also be embracing the more macabre elements of the premise. Wednesday Season 2 doesn't currently have a release date.

"We've decided we want to lean into the horror aspect of the show a little bit more," Ortega revealed during a conversation with Elle Fanning for Variety. "Because it is so lighthearted, and a show like this with vampires and werewolves and superpowers, you don't want to take yourself too seriously."

She added, "We're ditching any romantic love interest for Wednesday, which is really great."

Christina Ricci previously brought Wednesday to life for two beloved movies, understandably putting a lot of pressure on this new Netflix series, though those pressures were seemingly unwarranted, as the spinoff became a major hit for the streamer. Heading into Season 2, Ortega won't just star but will also serve as a producer, as she's taking more ownership over the character and the direction of the series.

"We had already been throwing out so many ideas, and I'm somebody who's very hands-on. I want to know what's going on," Ortega admitted. "And with a character like Wednesday, who is so beloved and such a legend, I just really didn't want to get her wrong. So I try to have as many conversations as possible. On set, with the writers and Tim [Burton], we all would get together and decide, 'Okay, what works and what doesn't?' It was naturally already very collaborative."

She continued, "So in preparation for a second season, we wanted to get ahead of the curve and make sure that we could start the conversations earlier ... And I'm just so curious. I want to see the outfits, new characters that are coming in, scripts, and they were gracious enough to let me put the producer hat on."

Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Wednesday.

Are you looking forward to Season 2 of the series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!