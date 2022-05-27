Jennifer Connelly Shares Amazing Labyrinth Throwback Ahead of Top Gun: Maverick's Royal Premiere

✖

After many delays, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting theatres next week and the early reviews say it was worth the wait. ComicBook.com's Spencer Perry gave the movie a 4.5 out of 5 and called it a "rare sequel that outdoes the original in every way." Before the movie hits theatres everywhere, it's having some special screenings around the world. Today is the film's Royan Premiere, which will have members of the British Royal Family in attendance. In addition to Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Jennifer Connelly, who just joined Instagram last month. We're so happy she did because she's been sharing a lot of fun content, including a throwback to her last Royal Premiere. Connelly took to the social media site today to share a photo from when she met Princess Diana during a screening of Labyrinth.

"My last time at a Royal Premiere! Meeting Princess Diana at the Royal Premiere of Labyrinth in 1986. Honored to be attending the Royal Premiere of Top Gun tonight," Connelly wrote. You can check out the photo, which also features a cameo appearance from Labyrinth's Ludo, below:

"I'm so excited about it! I'm making it, and I go to work and I'm like, 'This is great,'" Connelly told ET of the Top Gun sequel back in 2019. "It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, 'Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they're approaching it, the way they're talking about it, the way they're shooting it, it made me happy and I think it'll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they're taking it."

"It's been really fun. He's so passionate about what he's doing," she added of Cruise. "He's so committed. He's so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It's really been a privilege."

You can read the Top Gun: Maverick description here: "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy's top aviators, Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: 'Rooster,' the son of Maverick's late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka 'Goose.' Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released on May 27th.