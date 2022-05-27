Top Gun: Maverick Star Jennifer Connelly Joins Instagram

✖

After being delayed multiple times over the course of three years, Top Gun: Maverick is finally hitting theatres next month. This week, the upcoming film had its first screening at CinemaCon, and early reactions say it was worth the wait. The movie will see the return of Tom Cruise as Maverick and Val Kilmer as Iceman, but most of the cast did not appear in the original film from 1986. One big name to join the cast is Jennifer Connelly, the Oscar-winning actor who is known for The Labyrinth, A Beautiful Mind, Requiem For a Dream, Alita: Battle Angel, Snowpericer, and much more. Connelly is married to Marvel star Paul Bettany, who took to Instagram yesterday to announce his wife has officially joined the social media site.

"Soooooo my Mrs @jennifer.connelly has finally joined Instagram. Follow her at your peril and believe only half the things she says about me," Bettany posted. "But I was about to say something so nice about you!" Connelly replied. The actor captioned her first post, "Making my Instagram debut. I'm told this is a 'photo dump'." You can check out Bettany's post and Connelly's post below:

"I'm so excited about it! I'm making it, and I go to work and I'm like, 'This is great,'" Connelly told ET of the Top Gun sequel back in 2019. "It was wonderful and it was reassuring because I felt like, 'Oh yeah, this is gonna work, because, the way they're approaching it, the way they're talking about it, the way they're shooting it, it made me happy and I think it'll make fans happy. It really feels… I really believe in the direction they're taking it."

"It's been really fun. He's so passionate about what he's doing," she added of Cruise. "He's so committed. He's so dedicated. I have so much respect for that. It's really been a privilege."

In the upcoming movie, Connelly rides the back of Cruise's motorcycle, a recreation of a similar scene from the original that saw Maverick and Charlotte 'Charlie' Blackwood (Kelly McGillis) taking a ride. "That was a fast motorcycle," Connelly recalled."He's an excellent driver. I was marveling at it actually because we had this scene. We were doing that and we raced down the street and we pull up at the house that's supposed to be my house and, like, not once was it even half of an inch off. Every time it was zoom down the street and then stop perfectly exactly on the mark. He's got skills! For sure."

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled to be released on May 27th.