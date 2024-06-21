Jennifer Lawrence to Star in and Produce A24 Murder Mystery The Wives

Earlier this year, Jennifer Lawrence received her sixth Golden Globe nomination for No Hard Feelings, and fans have been eager to see what the star will do next. It announced back in April that Lawrence would be starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's new Frank Sinatra biopic, but that's not the only project Lawrence has in the works. She has multiple films on the way, including the newly announced The Wives, a murder mystery from Apple Original Films and A24. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the project has Lawrence attached to star and produce.

Lawrence is set to produce The Wives along with Justine Ciarrocchi, her partner at the Excellent Cadaver production banner. Jeremy O. Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey are also producing the film under their bb2 banner. The script was penned by Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley, which is still in development. At the time of this writing, no director is attached to the project. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but THR reports the film is partly inspired by the Real Housewives franchise.

Jennifer Lawrence "Totally" Interested in Hunger Games Return:

(Photo: Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen. - Lionsgate)

Jennifer Lawrence first rose to fame when she was nominated for an Academy Award for Winter's Bone in 2011, and she quickly shot to star status after starring as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games in 2012. Lawrence reprised the role in three more films, and the franchise is currently having a resurgence thanks to author Suzanne Collins' prequel book The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes. The book got the film treatment last year, and now another book and movie are on the way.

Last year, Lawrence was asked by Variety is she would ever reprise her role.

"Oh, my God – totally!" Lawrence explained. "If Katniss ever could ever come back into my life, 100 percent... My producing partner just clutched her heart."

While there are more The Hunger Games projects on the way, it's hard to imagine how Lawrence's character could fit into the story considering things wrapped up pretty neatly for Katniss in the books. After putting Katniss through so much trauma, Collins probably wants the character to rest. Collins' next book, Sunrise on the Reaping, is expected to follow the 50th Hunger Games, which fans know to be the games won by Haymitch Abernathy, who was played by Woody Harrelson in the films.

Stay tuned for more updates about Jennifer Lawrence's future projects.