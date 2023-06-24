Jennifer Lawrence Fans Excited No Hard Feelings Might Beat The Flash
No Hard Feelings has the chance to do something completely unexpected. The newest box office projections have The Flash tumbling to around third at the box office this week. With a strong enough showing, Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings could leave the DC superhero blockbuster in the dust. Now, the "little R-rated comedy that could" might not eclipse Ezra Miller's speedster. But, the chance is there for the taking if audiences are on board. Right now, The Flash is projected to earn about $14-16 million. Fine, but not the blockbuster that Warner Bros. Discovery was hoping for. Instead, No Hard Feelings is predicted to bring in about $15 million. Jennifer Lawrence and Sony Pictures would have to love that outcome. There's no shame in that movie coming in behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental.
Here's how Sony Pictures describes the film: "Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher. Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all."
#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse and #Elemental are neck and neck for the top spot at the box office this weekend, both beating #TheFlash in its second weekend. https://t.co/pLviouJ0uq pic.twitter.com/VLR2qopEIr— ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 24, 2023
If you’re like me and miss the increasingly endangered R-rated studio comedy, don’t miss No Hard Feelings. Jennifer Lawrence unsurprisingly shines in a comedic role & has such great chemistry with her costar. It has a genuine heart too.
Perfect way to spend a summer night! pic.twitter.com/oBFDyE53Fr— Noah (@NTNN_7) June 24, 2023
I’m hype for Asteroid City. I’m hype for No Hard Feelings. I just saw Spider-Verse for the second time last night. It’s a good summer to be a movie lover. pic.twitter.com/YgbZyYulYs— JohnnyBoy (@JohnnyBoyLives) June 23, 2023
“No Hard Feelings” was incredible. @andrewbfeldman is hysterical & a true star. JLaw is the only actress who could’ve played that part too
I had so much fun. Yay to the mid-budget studio comedy resurgence!!!!!!!!— ethan felizzari-castillo. (@ethanfelizzari) June 24, 2023
If No Hard Feelings had come out in 2001, Entertainment Tonight, Access Hollywood, and E! News would each have a sit down interview with Jennifer Lawerence. Also a short red carpet interview. A segment on her on late night shows. That kinda coverage helped keep movie stars big— Jim Gisriel (@JimmFORCE) June 24, 2023
no hard feelings is what i like to call REAL CINEMA pic.twitter.com/znkk5C4Gx9— *:･ﾟ✧mariam*:･ﾟ✧ (@asvpmariam) June 24, 2023
just saw no hard feelings and i’m happy to report that silly little movies for the summer ARE BACK pic.twitter.com/PfFLv418g5— katie (@pecuIiarblue) June 18, 2023
If you wanna get more R-rated comedies like we used to in the mid-2000s, you should reeeeeally go see No Hard Feelings this weekend in theaters. pic.twitter.com/wdcZthT3y9— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) June 22, 2023
ASTEROID CITY, PAST LIVES, NO HARD FEELINGS. We’ve got some really good, original movies for grown-ups in theaters right now. Doesn’t happen often during the summer so get out there and enjoy ‘em.— Sean Burns (@SeanMBurns) June 24, 2023