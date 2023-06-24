Jennifer Lawrence Fans Excited No Hard Feelings Might Beat The Flash

No Hard Feelings has the chance to do something completely unexpected. The newest box office projections have The Flash tumbling to around third at the box office this week. With a strong enough showing, Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings could leave the DC superhero blockbuster in the dust. Now, the "little R-rated comedy that could" might not eclipse Ezra Miller's speedster. But, the chance is there for the taking if audiences are on board. Right now, The Flash is projected to earn about $14-16 million. Fine, but not the blockbuster that Warner Bros. Discovery was hoping for. Instead, No Hard Feelings is predicted to bring in about $15 million. Jennifer Lawrence and Sony Pictures would have to love that outcome. There's no shame in that movie coming in behind Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and Elemental.

Here's how Sony Pictures describes the film: "Jennifer Lawrence produces and stars in No Hard Feelings, a laugh-out-loud, R-rated comedy from director Gene Stupnitsky (Good Boys) and the co-writer of Bad Teacher. Maddie (Lawrence) thinks she's found the answer to her financial troubles when she discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to "date" their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy, and bring him out of his shell before he leaves for college. But awkward Percy proves to be more of a challenge than she expected, and time is running out before she loses it all."

#SpiderManAcrossTheSpiderVerse and #Elemental are neck and neck for the top spot at the box office this weekend, both beating #TheFlash in its second weekend. https://t.co/pLviouJ0uq pic.twitter.com/VLR2qopEIr — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) June 24, 2023

