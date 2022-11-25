Jennifer Lopez Announces New Album With "Dear Ben pt. II" Song

Jennifer Lopez is putting out a new album and it has an adorable shout-out to Ben Affleck in the track listing. This is For Me…Now is scheduled to release in 2023. But, the pop star just had to tease her fans as a part of the 20 year anniversary of the album's spiritual predecessor. This Is Me… Then is a favorite of anyone invested in her music back in the early 2000s. On that album, she penned a song called Dear Ben that celebrated her love for Affleck back then. With everything old becoming new again, the two just got formally married after getting back together. So, of course, This Is Me… Now features a song called "Dear Ben Pt. 2." It will probably be just as emotional for fans of the Bennifer pairing and Y2K-era devotees. You can check out the clever throwback-based video right here down below!

"All of my albums are very special to me, but This Is Me … Then is my favorite album I've ever done … so far!" Lopez said in the caption to a throwback video on Instagram. "I know a lot of you have heard me say that before, so in honor of my #JLovers helping it re-enter the album charts AGAIN after 19 years … here is a lil #TBT #ThisIsMeThen."

Tracklist For This Is Me Now:

This Is Me … Now

To Be Yours

Mad in Love

Can't Get Enough

Rebound

not. going. anywhere.

Dear Ben pt. ll

Hummingbird

Hearts and Flowers

Broken Like Me

This Time Around

Midnight Trip to Vegas

Greatest Love Story Never Told



When Lopez and Affleck tied the knot this summer, a lot of fans were absolutely shocked. In the Las Vegas ceremony pictures, they look positively radiant. She actually walked her fans through the process on her personal newsletter.

"We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient….Last night, we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," Lopez began. "Behind us two men held hands and held each other," Lopez continued. "In front of us, a young couple who made the three hour drive from Victorville on their daughter's second birthday—all of us wanting the same thing—for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage."

