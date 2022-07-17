Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Get Married In Vegas Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made headlines earlier this year when the couple got engaged again 18 years after calling off their first engagement back in 2004, but it seems like the second time around everything worked out. According to TMZ, Lopez and Affleck have made it official at last by getting married in Las Vegas.

Per the outlet, court records indicate that the couple got a marriage license in Clark County, NV which was both taken out and process on Saturday, July 16th under their legal names of Benjamin Geza Affleck and Jennifer Lynn Lopez. The outlet also reports that a source connected to the couple have confirmed that they did get married, though no official announcement has been made at the time of this article's writing.

Earlier this year, Lopez opened up about what makes this time around with Affleck different than their previous relationship, citing age, experience, and simply being at a different place in their lives.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things."

Lopez is 52 years old; Affleck is 49, and both have children from previous marriages. Lopez shares 14-year-old twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Affleck has two teenage daughters and a 10-year-old son with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

"It's a beautiful outcome that this has happened in this way at this time in our lives where we can really appreciate and celebrate each other and respect each other," Lopez told People. "We always did, but we have even more of an appreciation because we know that life can take you in different directions."

She continued, "We have been in the game in the public eye long enough to know who we are as people and what really matters and what doesn't matter. We have kids and we respect each other. ... We really live our lives in a way we can be proud of, and our kids can be proud of you. We're just operating from a place of love and respect for everyone in our lives and that is very important to us. We know what the truth is [and] we hold it sacred."

Our congratulations to the happy couple!