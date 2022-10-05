Jennifer Lopez's Shotgun Wedding Trailer Released

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for Shotgun Wedding, the new romantic adventure comedy starring Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Lopez. The movie centers on a wedding day gone wrong, as...well, it really is better if you watch it for yourself. About a minute in, the trailer takes a wild turn, and it's a ton of fun to watch. The movie also stars Jennifer Coolidge as Duhamel's mother, which means the internet is already in love with the movie, which is coming from the producers of The Proposal. Ryan Reynolds, who serves as an EP on the film, was at one point going to star in the role Duhamel got. Between the two, Armie Hammer was cast in the role, although he had to pull out after...well, you know.

The trailer gives fans their first look at the film, aside from a few still photos that didn't really give much of a sense of what the film was all about. It's also a masterclass in editing, as that turn halfway in is well hidden until it's needed.

You can see it below.

The movie has been in development since 2019, so finally getting to the point where there's a release date and a trailer is probably a bit of a watershed moment for the cast and crew. Other actors appearing in the film include Cheech Marin, Sonia Braga, and Lenny Kravitz. Pitch Perfect's Jason Moore directed the film from a screen play by Mark Hammer and Liz Meriwether. Todd Lieberman and David Hoberman of Mandeville Films would produce the film alongside Reynolds through his production company Maximum Effort. Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina will also produce the film through Nuyorican Productions.

You can see the official synopsis for the film below.

In Shotgun Wedding, Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Josh Duhamel) gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet. And if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage. "'Til Death Do Us Part" takes on a whole new meaning in this hilarious, adrenaline-fueled adventure as Darcy and Tom must save their loved ones—if they don't kill each other first.

Shotgun Wedding is coming to Prime Video on January 27th.