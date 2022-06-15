Jerry Seinfeld's Pop-Tart Movie at Netflix Adds Jim Gaffigan, James Marsden, and More

Production will soon begin on Netflix's Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, and the Jerry Seinfeld vehicle just added a plethora of A-listers to its ensemble. Joining Seinfeld — who also happens to be making his feature directorial debut on the flick — are stars like Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant, Amy Schumer, and James Marsden.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter, Jack McBrayer, Tom Lennon, Adrian Martinez, Bobby Moynihan, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Sarah Cooper are also set to join the production, which is about the 1960's race between Kellogg's and Post in making the ultimate breakfast pastry.

"Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness," Seinfeld said when the film was first announced last summer. "So we took my Pop Tart stand up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie."

The comedian signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2017, a deal that has resulted in two stand-up specials so far — Jerry Before Seinfeld and 23 Hours to Kill. Netflix is also the exclusive home to both Seinfeld and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

At the time, Seinfeld said, "When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points.I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there."

Seinfeld cowrote the script of Unfrosted with Seinfeld alumnus Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder. Seinfeld and Feresten are listed as producers on the project as well.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story has yet to set a release date.

