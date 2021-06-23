Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Movie About Invention of the Pop-Tart

Jerry Seinfeld will star in a Netflix movie about the creation of the Pop-Tart. Deadline reports Seinfeld is now attached to direct, produce, and star in the movie, bearing the titled Unfrosted. He also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder. The film is an extrapolation of one of Seinfeld’s stand-up jokes about how the invention of the Pop-Tart changed the world. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos’ pre-existing working relationship with Seinfeld (Netflix is home to Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee series, his comedy documentary Jerry Before Seinfeld, and his first standup special in 22 years, 23 Hours to Kill) helped the streaming service win a heated auction for rights to the project.

As for how the film came to be, Seinfeld said, “Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV I thought this would be a good time to make something based on pure silliness. So we took my Pop Tart stand up bit from my last Netflix special and exploded it into a giant, crazy comedy movie.”

Seinfeld signed an exclusive deal with Netflix in 2017. At the time, Sarandos said in a press release, “Jerry is known the world over as both a great TV innovator and beloved comic voice,” said Ted Sarandos, Chief Content Officer at Netflix. “We are incredibly proud to welcome him to the Netflix comedy family.”

Seinfeld said, “When I first started thinking about Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, the entire Netflix business model consisted of mailing out DVDs in envelopes. I love that we are now joining together, both at very different points.I am also very excited to be working with Ted Sarandos at Netflix, a guy and a place that not only have the same enthusiasm for the art of stand up comedy as I do, but the most amazing technology platform to deliver it in a way that has never existed before. I am really quite charged up to be moving there.”

This news follows Netflix landing a deal to become the exclusive streaming home of Seinfeld’s beloved sitcom Seinfeld for five years. That deal goes into effect later this year. There’s still no news of Bee Movie 2.

Seinfeld has been making big moves in the film industry lately. Those moves include signing deals with Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners and scooping up the rights to Rian Johnson’s next two Knives Out movies.

