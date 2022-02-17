Zombieland Director Teases Third Movie, 10 Years Later

Zombieland became a fan-favorite film when it released back in 2009. Despite those who watched it adoring the film, a sequel did not arrive until 2019 in the form of Zombieland: Double Tap. Both films resulted in positive review scores from critics and high-percentage rates of satisfied audience members. The only people having more fun with the Zombieland films might have been the people making them. In an interview on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast, Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer opened up about a third film which would have the same amount of time between films.

“I mean, I’m glad it comes across because making the first movie was a dream come true,” Fleischer said in regards to the cast and crew enjoying their time working together. “It was my first ever film. Emma [Stone] and Jesse [Eisenberg] were relative unknowns at that time. And it was a dream experience. And because it was such a random, off-the-radar movie, I think people were really surprised by how charming it was. And we wanted to make a sequel as soon as the first one came out, but we just didn’t have a story worth telling. And it just took time to let it marinate and let the characters evolve. And I’m so pleased and proud that the cast was able to come back so that we could make the second one.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

With 10 years having spaced Zombieland from Zombieland: Double Tap, those involved have made this into a running joke about when to assemble again for a third. “Emma joked, while we were making the film, we should do one of these every 10 years,” Fleischer said. “So, hopefully by 2029, there’ll be another Zombieland. But I don’t know. I mean, I also kind of feel like the Double Tap… I don’t know. I wonder how many times you can return to the well, so we’ll see.”

For now, fans of Fleischer’s work – which also includes Venom – can look forward to his next film in the form of Uncharted. Uncharted pairs the director with Spider-Man star Tom Holland for an adaptation of the popular PlayStation video game franchise, allowing Fleischer to flex filmmaking muscles that he had not on previous projects. Phase Zero’s full interview with Flesicher is available now on all major podcast platforms.

Would you like to see a third Zombieland film? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram! Fleischer’s Uncharted film opens in theaters this weekend.