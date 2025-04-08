5 Movies to Watch After Y2K

The turn of the millennium was obviously a big deal, but a lot of it came with some tension – like when people thought the world might face a digital collapse because of the infamous millennium bug. Y2K is one of those films that taps into that era, blending horror and comedy in a pretty wild way. The A24 production is set on New Year’s Eve 1999, when two high school friends decide to crash a party. But when the clock strikes midnight, the dreaded “millennium bug” actually appears, making tech devices come to life and turn against everyone. Directed by Kyle Mooney and starring Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell, and Julian Dennison, the film is currently trending at #1 on Max.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’ve already watched Y2K, enjoyed the tech chaos, the 2000s nostalgia, and that absurd atmosphere – and you’re looking to keep that same vibe going – here are some other great titles that are definitely worth your time.

Freaky

universal pictures

If the idea is to keep the same energy as Y2K, with a different but just as insane and fun twist, Freaky is a must-watch. The plot follows Millie (Kathryn Newton), a teenager who, after being attacked by a serial killer known as the Blissfield Butcher (Vince Vaughn), ends up switching bodies with him because of a cursed dagger. From that moment on, it’s a race against time: she has 24 hours to get her body back, while the killer takes full advantage of her innocent appearance to keep on killing.

Freaky is one of those horror-comedies that takes the classic body-swap idea and throws it into a slasher. You should go into it ready to laugh, but also prepared to scream. Just like Y2K, the madness is what makes it all work. Both films don’t take themselves too seriously and manage to balance horror and comedy without forcing it or losing the rhythm, all while throwing their characters into absolutely wild situations.

Freaky is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Zombieland

sony pictures

Zombieland has become a modern classic of comic horror and even got a sequel. Compared to Y2K, if you found yourself shocked by the world basically falling apart just like the characters, this movie is pretty much the natural next step. The plot follows four survivors trying to make it through a zombie apocalypse filled with rules and laughs. Columbus (Jesse Eisenberg) is the paranoid nerd with a survival guide, Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson) is the no-nonsense zombie slayer, and sisters Wichita (Emma Stone) and Little Rock (Abigail Breslin) complete the chaotic crew navigating a world overrun by zombies.

If there’s one thing Zombieland and Y2K totally share, it’s that end-of-the-world vibe mixed with sharp humor and a fast pace. In both films, the characters know they’re in ridiculous situations – and instead of going the dramatic route, they lean all the way into sarcasm, over-the-top action, and characters that feel like they were pulled from a group chat. The style might be different, but the spirit is the same.

Zombieland is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Happy Death Day

universal pictures

If Y2K hooked you with its mix of teenage partying, total chaos, and an unexpected threat right in the middle of it, then Happy Death Day is definitely going to win you over (it also has a sequel, and a third installment is expected). This is also one of the standout movies in the genre, where the plot centers on Tree Gelbman (Jessica Rothe), a college student who wakes up on her birthday and gets murdered before the day ends. But then she wakes up again – trapped in a time loop, dying over and over in increasingly bizarre ways. She has to figure out who’s trying to kill her and why.

Like Y2K, Happy Death Day takes a concept and turns it into a film that’s funny, creative, and full of energy. It’s not the first time time travel has been used like this in a movie, but what sets this one apart is how it leans into being fun, skips the heavy tone, and plays with self-aware humor. On top of that, both movies deliver chaos without clear explanations, rely on improvisation, and have that extra touch: character growth that adds depth without weighing things down.

Happy Death Day is available to stream on Apple TV+.

Totally Killer

amazon prime

Totally Killer is another excellent choice if you’re in the mood for chaos, murder, and – most importantly – time travel to try to stop it. In the story, Jamie (Kiernan Shipka) is a teenager who, after her mom is attacked by a serial killer who once terrorized her town in the 1980s, ends up traveling back to that exact era. There, she has to prevent the murders from happening – and of course, figure out how to get back to the present. It’s basically the perfect mashup of slasher and teen comedy.

So what’s the vibe? Totally Y2K. Both films go all-in on nostalgia with bold pop aesthetics, turning the past into a chaotic playground full of critiques, references, and loads of creativity. Like the others, Totally Killer leans into the idea that the audience is here for a wild ride with twists and big moments. Still, the story isn’t all over the place – which makes it even more interesting to watch.

Totally Killer is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

This Is the End

sony pictures

It’s impossible to watch Y2K and not follow it up with This Is the End – it’s basically a must. If you’re looking for a combo of end-of-the-world chaos, absurd humor, and characters totally losing it (in an even bigger dose), this is the one. The movie is an apocalyptic comedy that kicks off when Jay Baruchel visits his friend Seth Rogen, and the two head to a party at James Franco’s house – packed with celebrities. But of course, that’s exactly when the end of the world hits.

In This Is the End, the actors play over-the-top (and hilarious) versions of themselves during the final judgment in L.A., throwing in jokes about their own fame, egos, addictions, and drama. Compared to Y2K, this is a film full of insane moments and unfiltered comedy. But while one leans into tech gone wild, the other goes all in on a biblical apocalypse – with the sky tearing open, giant demons, and straight-up insane visions. The script totally delivers on the genre and never feels clumsy. It’s that perfect recipe of “everyone’s freaking out and we’re just laughing through it.”

This Is the End is available to stream on Apple TV+.