Jessica Chastain Went To Hospital After Injury On The 355 Set

The 355 star and producer Jessica Chastain went to the hospital with a head injury during production on the action film, she revealed Wednesday. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Chastain revealed that she had inadverently injured her head during a fight scene, and that co-star Penelope Cruz managed — after a couple more takes — to convince Chastain that she should go to the hospital and make sure she wasn’t seriously injured. Appearing with Cruz on the latenight show, Chastain related the story, which seemed to scare everyone else more than her…except for one moment.

According to Chastain, her stunt performer, whose first language is not English, came to examine a nasty bump on Chastain’s head. Unfortunately, between being dazed and a slight language barrier, apparently she was briefly concerned that the injury was much worse than it really was.

“I actually went to the hospital,” Chastain revealed. “I was doing a fight scene, and it was on a marble floor. I had to fall into my head, I misjudged the distance, I heard a crack. That might be why I’m the way I am today. Everyone stopped and looked scared, and I was a bit stuned, like I doin’t know what’s happening. My stunt double came up to me…and she goes, I’m sorry, but I have to put it back in, and I’m sitting there like put what back in, and I’m sitting there like put what back in? Are my brains outside of my face? What’s happening? And I guess it was just a bruise she was pushing back inside of my head. And I did another couple of takes because I doin’t give up easy, and then I went to the hospital.”

You can see the video below. The talk about Chastain’s injury begins around the 8-minute mark:

In The 355, when a top-secret weapon falls into mercenary hands, wild card CIA agent Mason ‘Mace’ Brown (Jessica Chastain) will need to join forces with rival badass German agent Marie (Diane Kruger), former MI6 ally and cutting-edge computer specialist Khadijah (Lupita Nyong’o), and skilled Colombian psychologist Graciela (Penélope Cruz) on a lethal, breakneck mission to retrieve it, while also staying one-step ahead of a mysterious woman, Lin Mi Sheng (Bingbing Fan), who is tracking their every move. As the action rockets around the globe from the cafes of Paris to the markets of Morocco to the wealth and glamour of Shanghai, the quartet of women will forge a tenuous loyalty that could protect the world—or get them killed.

Dark Phoenix helmer Simon Kinberg directs The 355 from a script he co-wrote alongside Theresa Rebeck. Chastain and Kelly Carmichael produce for Chastain’s Freckle Films and Kinberg produces for his Genre Films. The film is executive produced by Richard Hewitt.

The 355 will be in theaters tomorrow.