Jim Carrey Battle Royale Has Twitter Arguing Over His Best Movies

Jim Carrey is still one of the most beloved actors working today. Fans on Twitter have begun to argue about his best movies on the platform as they sit at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jensen Karp asked people about which of his movies they would keep if they could only choose three. The pool of movies includes Ace Ventura, The Truman Show, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Th Cable Guy, Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, Liar Liar, and Dumb and Dumber. Fair to say it was going to be hard for fans to choose from this list, even with some notable omissions.

A lot of people lamented the fact that The Mask didn’t make the cut. But, Ace Ventura was so popular among the responders that it began to trend on the platform even away from this initial post. (There were people reimagining the title character’s iconic look in Animal Crossing: New Horizons a few weeks ago.) So, it would make sense that the film would have some serious staying power. But, it’s interesting to think that in a lot of fans’ minds he’s still the actor from the 90s that encapsulated their childhoods. Well, his latest film, Sonic the Hedgehog, harnesses some of that nostalgia and brought him back to the kind of joy people associated with him. His costar shared how happy he was to reach the mountaintop again.

James Marsden told Cinemablend about working with the legend. He said, “It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”

You can only keep 3 pic.twitter.com/I7bMCQ6VMM — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) April 8, 2020

“I grew up, and I was in high school emulating him and watching him on In Living Color doing his thing,” Marsden added. “For him to take a little break from the business and come back with the Showtime show and then this. To chew the scenery with his amazing ways and just have fun doing it again was a real joy for me because he’s always been an inspiration. It was just fun to see. He’s just putting his arm around everyone and going, ‘Man, what a great ride. I can’t think of any better people to be experiencing this kind of success with.’”

What’s your favorite Carrey movie? Let us know in the comments! Check out the responses down below:

Eternal Sunshine, Cable Guy & Truman Show in that order, hard to ditch Liar Liar and Ace Ventura though. https://t.co/XEfJikrDYM — Liam Yorke (@DangerLiam) April 8, 2020

Ace Ventura, The Truman Show & The Cable Guy https://t.co/LpegsvAy3z — j (@DaddyGanks) April 8, 2020

Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura, and an addition of The Mask.



One cannot neglect Cuban Pete, the king of the Rumba beat. Especially when he plays the Maracas… https://t.co/t7lHhKJSzF pic.twitter.com/DSGwSkEul1 — J.D. Simkins (@simkinsjourno) April 8, 2020

Ace Ventura, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and a time between The Grinch and Liar Liar. https://t.co/mFK4rv8QrY — Asian Zingg 🌺 (@JennaLedererer) April 8, 2020

Ace Ventura # 2 Dumb And Dumber Truman Show — Stevevil (@Stevevil1) April 8, 2020

Where’s The number 23 ??

But I’ll say Ace Ventura, Truman show and Eternal Sunshine of the spotless mind. https://t.co/ZIn6IhFmTv — pua #김종현 (@jesuisgris) April 8, 2020

Jim Carrey is so good in the Sonic movie, I’m just throwing that out there. It kind of makes me want an Ace Ventura 3. pic.twitter.com/pfLCS3yZSn — C.S. Evans (@ThatChrisEvans0) April 8, 2020

Eternal sunshine, ace ventura, & Truman show is the only right answer https://t.co/bWmx3ULcj2 — Haley (@plastichaley) April 8, 2020

Ace Ventura, Truman Show and the Grinch😤 https://t.co/1ctFI8LEWa — bryce (@BryceSouza) April 8, 2020

YALL PICKIN ACE VENTURA OVER THE MASK?!?! tffff https://t.co/UdnIOs7YYL — 𝒋. (@trillwillll2) April 8, 2020

Ace Ventura Carrey is way funnier



Mask Carrey is more entertaining tho https://t.co/fQSf5Gix4f — Pod (@LAM0nt87) April 8, 2020

You have the wrong Ace Ventura up there https://t.co/TJUVYzdpos — james anthony (@NapoleanBierce) April 8, 2020

Meh, anything other than Ace Ventura he isn’t that great anyways. — Samuel Preston (@BigBadaBruce) April 8, 2020

Ace Ventura, Dumb & Dumber and Liar, Liar….my fav Jim Carrey period 😚 https://t.co/jAJhODoqmo — 💎coolchxck💎 (@coolchxck) April 8, 2020

Dumb and Dumber, Ace Ventura, & The Cable Guy. (Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind clear substitute if I want to feel sad) https://t.co/CwPIwCI9iN — Fizzy Bubblech (@evoshredder) April 8, 2020

4 of them!