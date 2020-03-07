Sonic the Hedgehog Star James Marsden Confirms He's Signed on for Multiple Sequels

Sonic the Hedgehog’s James Marsden is sticking around for multiple sequels. He told Variety about it on a podcast where he confirmed that he had signed on for more installments with the Blue Blur. Sonic the Hedgehog has been nothing short of a hit after that disastrous unveiling. That led to one very pronounced redesign and it has been smooth sailing ever since. Now, the movie has been thrilling audiences and the sequel looks to be on the way. That teaser at the end of the film left the creative team a lot of room to pursue new stories. Some elements that hardcore Sonic fans might have been missing in the first film look like they’re going to be making their way to the second installment. Marsden will be right behind in whatever adventure the series plans next.

“I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say, Marsden began. “As many as they want to make. Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer. It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”

“I grew up, and I was in high school emulating him and watching him on In Living Color doing his thing,” he continued. “For him to take a little break from the business and come back with the Showtime show and then this. To chew the scenery with his amazing ways and just have fun doing it again was a real joy for me because he’s always been an inspiration. It was just fun to see. He’s just putting his arm around everyone and going, ‘Man, what a great ride. I can’t think of any better people to be experiencing this kind of success with.’”

Here's how Paramount Pictures describes the film:

"Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic."

Sonic the Hedgehog is now in theaters. The film stars Ben Schwartz as the voice of the eponymous hedgehog, James Marsden as Tom Wachowski, a police officer that befriends Sonic, and Jim Carrey as Dr. Robotnik, the franchise's classic villain, and scientist.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.