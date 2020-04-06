Sonic the Hedgehog Star Ben Schwartz Says the Movie Was Lucky to Have Jim Carrey

Sonic the Hedgehog’s Ben Schwartz says that the movie was lucky to have Jim Carrey. The star told Cinemablend about how crucial the comedian was to the film and how much it means to him personally. Sonic the Hedgehog is a runaway hit that performed extremely well with audiences. The film netted an impressive box office run and is one of the movies in deep rotation while people are staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Through it all, Carrey’s delightful turn as Dr. Robotnik is something people keep mentioning.

“I think we just got lucky that Jim Carrey happened to decide he just wanted to do this movie,”Schwartz began. “Because Jim Carrey being [in] just legitimizes the whole thing. And then also he’s just like, ‘I’m gonna do comedy, the type of comedy that you’ve seen me do back in the day, I’m gonna do that again.’ He can do everything and he’s like, ‘I’m gonna choose this.’”

He continued, “I mean when I watched it for the first time I literally went to – we were in a small theater with just like three or four people – and I was like, ‘Oh my god,’ because I wasn’t on set. So, the first time that I saw Jim Carrey stuff was when I was getting screened and I was like, ‘Oh my god, we are so lucky. He just decided this is the movie he’s gonna do this again in.’”

Lead man James Marsden will be back for multiple sequels according to what he said in an earlier interview. Get ready for more adventures featuring the Blue Blur in the future.

“I believe, I don’t know if I’m supposed to say, Marsden said. “As many as they want to make. Yeah, that’s my somewhat vague answer. It is such a good group of people and it was so much fun to see Jim [Carrey] enjoying himself again. I think this was his second-biggest opening weekend of all of his movies. I was kind of amazed at that statistic. He just had a big smile on his face and he was hugging everyone. It just felt like it was such a cool thing.”

“I grew up, and I was in high school emulating him and watching him on In Living Color doing his thing,” he elaborated. “For him to take a little break from the business and come back with the Showtime show and then this. To chew the scenery with his amazing ways and just have fun doing it again was a real joy for me because he’s always been an inspiration. It was just fun to see. He’s just putting his arm around everyone and going, ‘Man, what a great ride. I can’t think of any better people to be experiencing this kind of success with.’”

Have you watched Sonic since you’ve been at home? Let us know in the comments!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.