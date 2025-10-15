Jim Carrey Reportedly Leading Live-Action Adaptation of Beloved ’60s Cartoon (And It’s About Time)

The 1960s featured no shortage of classic franchises, especially in the realm of animation. Cartoons like Speed Racer, Yogi Bear, Popeye, The Pink Panther, The Flintstones, Scooby-Doo, and more immediately spring to mind, and over the years, many of those have been adapted into live-action. There is one beloved franchise, however, that hasn’t yet made the jump, and a new report indicates that not only is it finally in development, but the ever-talented Jim Carrey is set to star in it when it eventually hits the big screen.

A new report from The Wrap states that Carrey (The Mask, Sonic the Hedgehog) is in talks to lead a live-action adaptation of the classic cartoon of the future, The Jetsons, though that’s not the only key detail we have. The report also states that Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World: Dominion) is in talks to direct the project, and Trevorrow and Joe Epstein would also be writing the script.

The Jetsons Could Finally Make the Jump to Live-Action

It’s actually rather amazing that something as iconic as The Jetsons hasn’t been adapted into live-action before, especially when you consider how well it lends itself to live-action overall. The Jetsons first debuted in 1962 and introduced fans to the futuristic lives of the Jetson family in the year 2062.

Fans were quickly introduced to George and Jane Jetson as well as their daughter Judy, their son Elroy, their robot maid Rosie, and their delightful dog Astro, who all had various adventures in Orbit City. Over the course of the show, the family would get into all sorts of hijinks, and the series would run for 24 episodes before being revived in the ’80s for another 51 episodes.

Now, this won’t be the first time The Jetsons has hit the big screen though, as that happened in 1990 with Jetsons: The Movie. The film would see the family relocated to the far reaches of space, but it doesn’t take long for the family to miss their old home, and George’s new work situation isn’t exactly great either. The film ended up making $20 million at the box office over the course of its three-week run.

The Jetsons was popular around the same time as The Flintstones, and that property has been revived in a number of ways over the years, including the live-action realm. In fact, that franchise has received two live-action films, while The Jetsons hasn’t received any. Now Trevorrow and Carrey are looking to change all that, and frankly, it’s about time.

As for who Carrey will play, that’s likely the role of George Jetson, as Carrey’s unique comedic sensibilities would be a perfect element to build the rest of the family around. George was more of the straight arrow in the show, with the rest of the family providing more of the larger-than-life elements, so in this case, we could see that dynamic reversed. Hopefully, much of what made the original work so well is intact, and that definitely includes Rosie, and she can be a complete scene stealer once again, depending on who they get to voice her. No word yet on release dates, but hopefully, more concrete details will be revealed soon.

