Sonic 3 Video Highlights Jim Carrey’s Performance as Two Robotniks

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 dropped a new featurette on Saturday highlighting Jim Carrey’s expanded role in this installment. As you may have seen in the trailer, this movie includes the Dr. Ivo Robotnik we’ve met before as well as his grandfather, Gerald Robotnik – and Carrey plays them both. The new behind-the-scenes video finds Carrey and his co-stars talking about the process of filming this outrageous performance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Paramount Pictures dropped this featurette on Saturday, almost two weeks before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters on Friday, December 20th. It showed some footage from the movie itself, along with plenty of behind-the-scenes footage from the set and the makeup chair. It also includes snippets from interviews with Carrey, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, Ben Schwartz, James Marsden and Tika Sumpter. In addition to the creative insight, it gave us some new sneak peeks at the movie itself. Setting the scene, Carrey said: “Since we saw Robotnik last, he’s been growing his hair and gaining a lot of weight.”

“When they told me I was going to play two Robotniks, I was delighted. Until I realized I was doing twice the work for the same pay,” Carrey quipped. The video includes a brief back-and-forth between the two villains, illustrating the point that these are very distinct performances. Carrey puts on an entirely different voice and and picks up different mannerisms depending on which fake mustache he is wearing. As far as his co-stars are concerned, he’s perfect for both roles.

[RELATED: Sonic 3: How John Wick Helped Get Keanu Reeves Cast as Shadow]

“Jim Carrey always plays different characters even if he’s playing one, but this time, he’s literally playing two different people,” Elba said. Schwartz added: “Who’s going to play Jim Carrey’s grandpa? It’s gotta be Jim Carrey.” Sumpter went so far as to say: “When I first came on set I did not even know it was Jim!”

This is the kind of preview content that can really fire up a dedicated audience like the Sonic fandom. This series of live-action movies have gotten a generally positive reception, and the excitement for this third installment is palpable. It introduces the fan-favorite character Shadow the Hedgehog – voiced by Reeves – along with a few new human characters as well. It will reunite Sonic (Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O’Shaughnessey) and Knuckles (Elba), along with live-action characters Tom (Marsden) and Maddie (Sumpter).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres on Friday, December 20th only in theaters. The previous two installments are available to stream now on Paramount+.