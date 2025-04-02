New Flintstones, Looney Tunes & Tom and Jerry Animated Movies Now in the Works

It turns out that Warner Bros. Animation is ramping up their theatrical slate as new animated movies based on The Flintstones, Looney Tunes and even Tom and Jerry are now in the works. It’s been a wild year for Warner Bros. Animation at the theater as many of the biggest projects have actually struggled to make it to screens. With films like Coyote vs. Acme being saved from obscurity with plans to finally hit theaters in the near future, there was a worry from animation fans that Warner Bros. was going to distance itself from one of the biggest pillars of the studio’s history.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That no longer seems to be the case as during their presentation as part of CinemaCon 2025, Warner Bros. Animation has announced that they are now working on new theatrical animated feature films for The Flintstones, Looney Tunes and Tom and Jerry. Given the recent status of Looney Tunes films under their umbrella, and the more subdued statuses of the other two franchises, this seems like it’s going to be a big step forward for the company if all three of these franchises get to make it to screen.

Warner Bros. Pictures

What to Know for These New Movies

Unfortunately, not much is known about the newly announced Looney Tunes or Tom and Jerry feature films as of the time of this publication. There is a little bit more known about The Flintstones‘ newest project, however, as it has been in development for quite some time. Warner Bros. Animation has been making multiple attempts to bring back The Flintstones, with one cancelled vision of the series being an attempted adult oriented version spearheaded by Family Guy series creator Seth MacFarlane. But while that TV series didn’t move forward, it seems the new feature film indeed has a better chance.

Meet the Flintstones is a now in development feature film from The Super Mario Bros. Movie directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic. This was teased as being worked on as far back as 2023, and was then pitched as an origin story for the classic sitcom family. But not much has been revealed about the project outside of it being teased as one of the new movies now in the works for Warner Bros. Animation during the CinemaCon 2025 event. If this film is truly moving forward, then it will likely be the first time many fans get to see The Flintstones in action overall.

What are you hoping to see from these new Warner Bros. animated movies? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!