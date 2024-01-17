Jim Henson's Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal Coming to Digital

Both Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal are coming to digital on Feb. 6th from Shout Factory

Two of Jim Henson's most iconic movies are coming to digital. On Wednesday, Shout! Studios announced that the iconic films Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal are coming to digital on February 6th in collaboration between Shout! Studios and The Jim Henson Company in what they are calling the "definitive digital releases" of the two beloved films. Both films will be available for rent and/or purchase across major digital entertainment platforms around the world and both films will feature new digital key art as well as a new trailer. Additionally, the films will be available together in a digital bundle on select platforms for the first time.

What is Labyrinth About?

Directed by Henson and starring David Bowie and Jennifer Connelly, 1986's Labyrinth is a fantasy adventure that follows Sarah Williams (Connelly) as she makes her way through the labyrinth of the Goblin King Jareth (Bowie) in search of her little brother Toby. The film contains original songs written and recorded by Bowie specifically for the film. You can check out the new trailer below.

What is The Dark Crystal About?

Directed by Henson and Frank Oz, 1982's The Dark Crystal is widely considered a masterpiece of fantasy and features innovative animatronics and puppetry as it tells a tale of good versus evil. The film travels back in time to the faraway planet of Thra where evil Skeksis are in control and the Gelfling Jen, the last of his kind, is sent on a quest by the peaceful Mystics to find the missing shard that will restore balance and heal the world. You can check out the trailer below.

Both Films Will Have Special Features on Apple iTunes

Consumers purchasing Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal will also have access to legacy bonus features for each film on Apple iTunes. Those features include:

LABYRINTH

· Commentary with Brian Froud

· Reordering Time: Looking Back on Labyrinth

· The Henson Legacy

· Remembering The Goblin King

· Anniversary Q&A

· Inside The Labyrinth

· Original Theatrical Trailer

· Original Teaser Trailer

· Original TV Spot

THE DARK CRYSTAL

· The World of "The Dark Crystal"

· Storyboard Track

· The Myth, Magic and the Henson Legacy

· Light on the Path of Creation

· Shard of Illusion

· Deleted Funeral Scene

· Original Skeksis Language

· Photo Galleries

Both Labyrinth and The Dark Crystal will be available on digital starting February 6th.