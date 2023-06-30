Jim Henson's Dinosaurs Get Their First Action Figures In 30 Years

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The family sitcom Dinosaurs ran on ABC between 1991 and 1994, which is basically a blip in the history of television. However, a TV show about an anthropomorphic dinosaur family living in Pangea in the year 60,000,000 BC is hard to forget, especially when the Jim Henson Company is behind the character designs. Dinosaurs managed to plant the seeds of nostalgia in those four years, which is why the show is still inspiring merch like Funko Pops and these new Ultimates figures from NECA. As far as we can tell, these are the first action figures produced for the show since 1993.

NECA announced that they would release action figures based on the Dinosaurs TV series during last year';s San Diego Comic-Con event, and now the first two figures in the collection are available to pre-order. Wave 1 includes 7-inch scale Earl Sinclair and Baby Sinclair figures that feature loads of detail, articulation, and accessories. Below you'll find a breakdown complete with pre-order links. Note that US Super Saver shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout.

Dinosaurs Ultimate Earl Sinclair 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $39.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This Earl Sinclair action figure is fully articulated (including tail) and comes with accessories like a TV remote, beverage cans, captain's hat, Fernhill mug, and interchangeable head / hands.

Dinosaurs Ultimate Babyl Sinclair 7-Inch Scale Action Figure – $39.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: The Baby Sinclair action figure measures around 4-inches tall and includes accessories like a highchair, bowl, spoon, baby bottle, golden horn, TV remote, baseball bat, caveman cookie, frying pan, cookie creature, stuffed dinosaur toys, slingshot, George the Hippo, and interchangeable head and hands.

An official synopsis for the show reads: "Meet the Sinclairs – the funniest family in 60 million years! They're just your average family with one BIG difference. They're dinosaurs living the good life in sixty million and three B.C. Daddy Earl, his wife Fran, their kids Robbie, Charlene, and the Baby, and feisty Grandma Ethyl bring a hilarious Jurassic twist to daily life."

Dinosaurs is currently streaming on Disney+.