The Muppets' Tribute to Jim Henson on His Birthday Has Fans Emotional

Jim Henson, the beloved creator of The Muppets, would have turned 86 on September 24th. Sadly, Henson was only 53 when he passed away in 1990. Every year, fans of Henson take to Twitter to celebrate his life and all he gave to the world. This year, fan-favorite Muppet, Rowlf, who was originally performed by Henson, took to social media to sing "Happy Birthday" to his creator. This caused many emotional reactions from fans.

"Today we celebrate our friend Jim Henson, who was born September 24, 1936. Sing along with Rowlf and join all of us Muppets as we wish Jim a very happy birthday!" The Muppets shared on Twitter. You can watch the video below:

Today we celebrate our friend Jim Henson, who was born September 24, 1936. Sing along with Rowlf and join all of us Muppets as we wish Jim a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/KZf7MOepL6 — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 24, 2022

We've seen a lot of new content from The Muppets since the debut of Disney+ ranging from the Muppets Now series to Muppets Haunted Mansion. The lovable crew has some new projects in the works, including The Muppets Mayhem, a new show that's set to follow Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. Last month, Disney released a first look at the series. The Muppets also debuted a new logo in July. As for Henson, it was announced that Disney is developing a biopic about him titled Muppet Man. However, there have been no recent news about the project.

You can check out some of the tweets honoring Jim Henson below...