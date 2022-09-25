The Muppets' Tribute to Jim Henson on His Birthday Has Fans Emotional
Jim Henson, the beloved creator of The Muppets, would have turned 86 on September 24th. Sadly, Henson was only 53 when he passed away in 1990. Every year, fans of Henson take to Twitter to celebrate his life and all he gave to the world. This year, fan-favorite Muppet, Rowlf, who was originally performed by Henson, took to social media to sing "Happy Birthday" to his creator. This caused many emotional reactions from fans.
"Today we celebrate our friend Jim Henson, who was born September 24, 1936. Sing along with Rowlf and join all of us Muppets as we wish Jim a very happy birthday!" The Muppets shared on Twitter. You can watch the video below:
Today we celebrate our friend Jim Henson, who was born September 24, 1936. Sing along with Rowlf and join all of us Muppets as we wish Jim a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/KZf7MOepL6— The Muppets (@TheMuppets) September 24, 2022
We've seen a lot of new content from The Muppets since the debut of Disney+ ranging from the Muppets Now series to Muppets Haunted Mansion. The lovable crew has some new projects in the works, including The Muppets Mayhem, a new show that's set to follow Doctor Teeth and the Electric Mayhem. Last month, Disney released a first look at the series. The Muppets also debuted a new logo in July. As for Henson, it was announced that Disney is developing a biopic about him titled Muppet Man. However, there have been no recent news about the project.
You can check out some of the tweets honoring Jim Henson below...
Hero
prevnext
"When I was young, my ambition was to be one of the people who made a difference in this world." -Jim Henson
Happy birthday, Jim. pic.twitter.com/ECZwDJx1cz— Fraggle Rock (@FraggleRock) September 24, 2022
Icon
prevnext
🐸 Remembering Jim Henson on what would have been his 86th birthday!! ❤️ #HensonDay pic.twitter.com/tTqDY4VYai— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) September 24, 2022
Inspirational
prevnext
"Life's like a movie. Write your own ending. Keep believing. Keep pretending. We've done just what we set out to do. Thanks to the lovers, the dreamers and you." -Jim Henson
Happy Birthday, Jim 🎂 pic.twitter.com/vTHl4hAuSu— Drew Struzan 🎨 (@DrewStruzan) September 24, 2022
Historical
prevnext
On this 86th anniversary of Jim Henson's birthday, here he is with Dr. John-inspired Dr. Teeth, bandleader of the Electric Mayhem Band, on the Tonight Show in 1975. pic.twitter.com/VPda8gHZfk— Dr. John (@akadrjohn) September 24, 2022
Wise
prevnext
"Follow your enthusiasm. It's something I've always believed in. Find those parts of your life you enjoy the most."
Thank you to our friend Jim Henson for everything you taught us. We miss you every day. ❤️ #JimHensonBirthday pic.twitter.com/JeEVaZA3EN— Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) September 24, 2022
Influential
prevnext
Jim Henson (via @TheMuppets ) added so much to my life. I learned about kindness, comedy, storytelling, humor, irony, music, movies… the list goes on and on. I wouldn’t be the person I am today without his endless inspiration. Happy Birthday, Jim. https://t.co/ytdSQJLdZH— Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) September 24, 2022
Joyous
prevnext
Happy Birthday to Jim Henson, who would've been 86 years old today.
“Life is meant to be fun, and joyous, and fulfilling,” he once wrote. So, let’s celebrate his birthday--and his life and work--by following his example.
Need I say it? Walk with me. /1 pic.twitter.com/pWK9R9PJWh— Brian Jay Jones (@brianjayjones) September 24, 2022
Legacy
prevnext
I never met Jim Henson. Most of the Muppet Performers I now work with never met him either, yet we carry on his legacy and draw inspiration from him every time we perform. Thank you, Jim, for everything. #september24 #jimhenson #muppets #sesamestreet #muppetperformer #legacy— Matt Vogel (@welcomemattv) September 24, 2022
Memories
prevnext
JIM HENSON would’ve been 86 today. This photo though.💔 pic.twitter.com/wl4DGbMzaP— Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 24, 2022
Thank You, Jim
prev
Let us continue to spread happiness, love, understanding, and silliness; just like Jim Henson did.
Thank you for making this world a better place. 💚 pic.twitter.com/EWAh7G61fG— Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) September 24, 2022