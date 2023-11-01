President Joe Biden recently issued an executive order on the use of artificial intelligence, one of the first moves of its kind. As it turns out, Biden was inspired to issue such an order after watching Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and seeing what the dangers of what artificial intelligence could do if bad actors used it extensively. According to deputy White House chief of staff Bruce Reed, he and Biden watched the film during a break in policy-making at Camp David.

"If he hadn't already been concerned about what could go wrong with AI before that movie, he saw plenty more to worry about," Reed said in a new interview with the Associated Press.

The executive order is hoping to lay the groundwork for future legislation given said orders cannot be made laws. The order is, however, a significant step forward for those looking to regulate the usage of AI. It instructs the United States Department of Commerce to issue guidelines regarding the watermarking of AI-generated images. The order also uses the Defense Production Act to require AI developers to safety test results and other experimentation to the federal government.

"He was as impressed and alarmed as anyone," Reed added. "He saw fake AI images of himself, of his dog. He saw how it can make bad poetry. And he's seen and heard the incredible and terrifying technology of voice cloning, which can take three seconds of your voice and turn it into an entire fake conversation."

During Monday's signing of the order, Biden acknowledged the advantages of AI when used properly. "AI is all around us," Biden said. "To realize the promise of AI and avoid the risk, we need to govern this technology."

As industry experts point out, the order also stops short of new laws introduced by the European Union. Those laws ban the use of AI in certain instances, including its usage by law enforcement officers to identify people in real-time.

Mission: Impossible 8 will now be released exclusively in theaters on May 23, 2025. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is now available wherever movies are sold.